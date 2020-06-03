By the numbers: School budgets in Erie, Niagara counties

Voters across New York will vote via mail-in ballots that are due Tuesday to consider school budget proposals and candidates for their school boards.
The following is information on the proposed budgets, tax levies, propositions and candidate elections in 37 districts in Erie and Niagara counties.
(i) = incumbent
Akron
Proposed budget: $33.69 million, down 4.24%
Proposed tax levy: $10.06 million, up 1.95%
Proposition 2: To spend $408,000 for buses
Candidates (Elect 2): James Grant (i), Robert Masse (i)
Alden
Proposed budget: $35.72 million, up 3.15%
Proposed tax levy: $15.73 million, up 2.82%
Proposition 2: To provide transportation to all K-fifth graders
Proposition 3: To spend $395,000 for bus purchase
Proposition 4: To spend $87,000 to buy buildings and grounds equipment
Candidates (Elect 2): Jill Hopcia (i), Paul Roll Jr., Kimberly Westmiller
Amherst
Proposed budget: $62.42 million, up 3.79%
Proposed tax levy: $37.76 million, up 2.39%
Candidates (Elect 2): Jessica McLaughlin (i), Mark Smith (i)
Cheektowaga
Proposed budget: $47.24 million, up 3%
Proposed tax levy: $25.55 million, up 2.4%
Candidates (Elect 3): Derrick C. Warburton, Renee M. Wilson (i)
Clarence
Proposed budget: $88.2 million, up 2.96%
Proposed tax levy: $50.88 million, up 2.99%
Proposition 2: To spend $670,000 for bus purchase
Candidates (Elect 3): Tricia Andrews (i), Joshua Lynch, Vicki Nazzaro, John P. Ptak, Dawn Snyder (i)
Cleveland Hill
Proposed budget: $32.69 million, down 4.84%
Proposed tax levy: $13.14 million, up 2.8%
Candidates (Elect 1): Julie McNeil (i)
Depew
Proposed budget: $46.28 million, up 3.62%
Proposed tax levy: $18.48 million, up 1.94%
Proposition 2: To spend $670,000 for bus purchase
Candidates (Elect 2): Amy Doody (i), Nicholas LaMarca
East Aurora
Proposed budget: $38.17 million, up 5.06%
Proposed tax levy: $23.69 million, up 5.07%
Candidates (Elect 3): Jessica Armbrust (i), Daniel Brunson (i), John Sigeti (i)
Eden
Proposed budget: $32.36 million, up 3.23%
Proposed tax levy: $15.19 million, up 2%
Proposition 2: To spend $674,272 from reserve fund for buses and equipment
Proposition 3: To spend $367,470 from reserve fund for technology
Candidates (Elect 2): Cheryl Carpenter (i), Ellen Kindley (i)
Frontier
Proposed budget: $89.48 million, up 3.7%
Proposed tax levy: $42.37 million, up 3.36%
Proposition 2: To spend $888,485 for buses
Candidates (Elect 2): Lisa Beckwith, Daniel Diplock, Laura G. Errington, Janet MacGregor Plarr
Grand Island
Proposed budget: $64.62 million, up 1.52%
Proposed tax levy: $35.16 million, up 2.26%
Proposition 2: To spend $685,000 for buses
Candidates (Elect 2): Ashli Dreher (i), Susan Marston (i)
Hamburg
Proposed budget: $75.51 million, up 3.42%
Proposed tax levy: $38.66 million, up 2.38%
Candidates (Elect 2): Thomas Flynn III (i), Cameron Hall (i)
Holland
Proposed budget: $20.9 million, up 2.19%
Proposed tax levy: $7.78 million, up 3.09%
Proposition 2: To spend $249,682 to buy buses
Proposition 3: To establish a capital improvement reserve fund
Candidates (Elect 1): Lloyd DeMario, Gerald Vella (i)
Iroquois
Proposed budget: $52.58 million, up 0.72%
Proposed tax levy: $31.08 million, up 2.08%
Proposition 2: To spend $558, 089 to buy buses
Proposition 3: To spend $91,392 for technology
Candidates (Elect 1): Jane Sullivan (i), Tracie Allen
Ken-Ton
Proposed budget: $169.07 million, up 1.08%
Proposed tax levy: $88.26 million, up 2.59%
Proposition 2: To spend $1.16 million to buy buses
Proposition 3: To create a reserve fund for capital projects
Candidates (Elect 2): Lesley Battaglia, McKinley Falkowski, Jennifer Morrow, Dawn Stinner
Lackawanna
Proposed budget: $58.82 million, up 2.4%
Proposed tax levy: $9.74 million, up 1.7%
Candidates (Elect 2): Russell Barnes, Anthony R. Catuzza (i), Nicholas Trifilo (i)
Lake Shore
Proposed budget: $60.05 million, up 0.12%
Proposed tax levy: $18.1 million, up 1.43%
Proposition 2: To spend $520,439 to buy buses
Candidates (Elect 2): Michael Franey (i), Carla Thompson (i)
Lancaster
Proposed budget: $114.49 million, up 4.54%
Proposed tax levy: $56.92 million, up 4.62%
Candidates (Elect 3): Glenn Jackson (i), Mike Sage (i), Patrick Uhteg Jr.
Maryvale
Proposed budget: $48.29 million, up 5.34%
Proposed tax levy: $21.76 million, up 1.79%
Candidates (Elect 1): Craig Meyers (i), Jennifer Pilarski
North Collins
Proposed budget: $15.63 million, down 0.41%
Proposed tax levy: $5.56 million, up 2.46%
Proposition 2: To spend $250,000 to buy buses
Candidates (Elect 1): Leslie Edward Brown, Heather Puntillo (i)
Orchard Park
Proposed budget: $107.45 million, up 1.73%
Proposed tax levy: $68.15 million, up 2.88%
Proposition 2: To spend $794,000 for buses
Candidates (Elect 3): Christine Gray Tinnesz (i), Kim Hughes, Dwight Mateer (i) Jennifer Rogers
Sloan
Proposed budget: $37.13 million, up 0.64%
Proposed tax levy: $15.54 million, up 1.59%
Candidates (Elect 2): Stephanie Dombrowski (i), Wesley Schlossin, David Vohwinkel (i)
Springville
Proposed budget: $42.53 million, up 1.22%
Proposed tax levy: $17.44 million, up 3.03%
Proposition 2: To spend $602,000 for buses
Candidates (Elect 3): Chris Cerrone (i), Jessica Curry Schuster (i), Jennifer Sullivan (i)
Sweet Home
Proposed budget: $83.34 million, up 2.38%
Proposed tax levy: $49.53 million, up 2.88%
Proposition 2: To spend $700,000 from capital reserve fund to remediate high school flooding
Candidates (Elect 2): Brian Laible, Kailey McDonald, Michael Morrow (i), Dirk Rabenold, Justin Rogers
Tonawanda
Proposed budget: $36.66 million, up 1.34%
Proposed tax levy: $12.35 million, up 3.64%
Candidates (Elect 2): Dennis R. Atkinson, J. Mario Peña, Kristin Schmutzler (i), Jeff Thorp
West Seneca
Proposed budget: $129.56 million, up 3.13%
Proposed tax levy: $64.33 million, up 3.01%
Proposition 2: To spend $657,075 for bus purchase
Proposition 3: To spend $40,000 to purchase property at 4774 Seneca St.
Candidates (Elect 3): Diane Beres (i), Janice Dalbo (i), Cori Flanagan Zagara, Susan Kims, Kate Newton, Jody Peccia, David Rogers, Patricia Stephens
Williamsville
Proposed budget: $199.19 million, up 2.06%
Proposed tax levy: $130.41 million, up 2.75%
Proposition 2: To spend $43.24 million for a capital project for security and new roofs
Candidates (Elect 3): Michael C. Buscaglia, Matthew Clabeaux, Crystal Kaczmarek-Bogner, Susan D. McClary (i), Philip S. Meyer, (i) Ronald S. Shubert, Swaroop Singh, Jason Sinsabaugh
Niagara County
Barker
Proposed budget: $17.25 million, down 0.1%
Proposed tax levy: $6.36 million, up 41.55% (The Somerset Operation Co. power plant will be included in the tax levy for the first time this year. Without the plant, the levy is projected to increase 2%.)
Proposition 2: To spend $78,030 for the library
Proposition 3: Elect 1 library trustee: Brian Carmer
Candidates (Elect 2): Emily Gow, Francisco G. Meza Agüero, and John E. Sweeney, Jr. (i)
Lewiston-Porter
Proposed budget: $49.09 million, up 1.25%
Proposed tax levy: $27.8 million, up 2.62%
Proposition 2: To spend $17.25 million for capital project
Candidates (Elect 3): (one to a one-year term) Anika Fetzner, Charlotte L. Huebschmann, Jennifer Klemick, Danielle M. Mullen (i)
Lockport
Proposed budget: $105.5 million, up 2.71%
Proposed tax levy: up $39.88 million, up 1.52%
Candidates (Elect 4): (one to a two-year term) Steven P. Allore, Renee G. Cheatham, Michael P. Ferraro, Paula J. Halladay, Heather R. Hare (i), Geneva Johnson, Martha E. Kershaw (i), Edward P. Sandell, Christopher B. Sherman, Jon D. Wiley, Teria A. Young
Newfane
Proposed budget: $36 million, down 2.5%
Proposed tax levy: $13.68 million, up 1%
Proposition 2: To establish a capital reserve fund
Candidates (Elect 2): Ann Kennedy (i), Santo Tomasine, Wilton Vought
Niagara Falls
Proposed budget: $153.16 million, up 3.53%
Proposed tax levy: $25.82 million, no increase
Candidates (Elect 3): Robert F. Bilson, Clara Dunn (i), Marcus Latham, Russell Petrozzi (i), Michael Tambroni
Niagara Wheatfield
Proposed budget: $77.11 million, up 3.66%
Proposed tax levy: $34.04 million, up 1.49%
Proposition 2: To spend up to $6.18 million in reserve funds for capital project
Proposition 3: To spend up to $810,000 from reserves for buses
Candidates (Elect 3): John Forcucci, Jennifer Higgins, Lynne Jasper, Michael Lee, Jason Myers (i), Darren Sneed, (i)
North Tonawanda
Proposed budget: $81.01 million, up 2%
Proposed tax levy: $28.87 million, no increase
Proposition 2: To spend up to $1.2 million from reserves for buses
Proposition 3: To approve energy performance project
Candidates (Elect 2): Matthew Kennedy (i), Zachary Niemiec (i), Jeremy Geartz, Jacob Quinn
Royalton-Hartland
Proposed budget: $27.31 million, up 4.11%
Proposed tax levy: $10.68 million, up 2.2%
Proposition 2: To establish a reserve fund for technology and security equipment
Proposition 3: To establish a reserve fund for vehicles, machinery and equipment
Candidates (Elect 3): Carol Blumrick (i), Tom Brigham (i), Melissa Bundrock, Jeffrey Waters (i), Jason Wilhelm
Starpoint
Proposed budget: $55.1 million, down 3.84%
Proposed tax levy: $30.94 million, up 2.97%
Candidates (Elect 4): (one to a two-year term) Danielle M. Alex (i), Jeffrey D. Duncan (i), Shawn P. Riester (i), Kelley A. Swann (i)
Wilson
Proposed budget: $28.03 million, up 0.43%
Proposed tax levy: $12.44 million, up 2.67%
Candidates (Elect 3): Frank Cipolla (i), Timothy F. Kropp (i), George Waters (i)
