By the numbers: School budgets in Erie, Niagara counties

Voters across New York will vote via mail-in ballots that are due Tuesday to consider school budget proposals and candidates for their school boards.

The following is information on the proposed budgets, tax levies, propositions and candidate elections in 37 districts in Erie and Niagara counties.

(i) = incumbent

Akron

Proposed budget: $33.69 million, down 4.24%

Proposed tax levy: $10.06 million, up 1.95%

Proposition 2: To spend $408,000 for buses

Candidates (Elect 2): James Grant (i), Robert Masse (i)

Alden

Proposed budget: $35.72 million, up 3.15%

Proposed tax levy: $15.73 million, up 2.82%

Proposition 2: To provide transportation to all K-fifth graders

Proposition 3: To spend $395,000 for bus purchase

Proposition 4: To spend $87,000 to buy buildings and grounds equipment

Candidates (Elect 2): Jill Hopcia (i), Paul Roll Jr., Kimberly Westmiller

Amherst

Proposed budget: $62.42 million, up 3.79%

Proposed tax levy: $37.76 million, up 2.39%

Candidates (Elect 2): Jessica McLaughlin (i), Mark Smith (i)

Cheektowaga

Proposed budget: $47.24 million, up 3%

Proposed tax levy: $25.55 million, up 2.4%

Candidates (Elect 3): Derrick C. Warburton, Renee M. Wilson (i)

Clarence

Proposed budget: $88.2 million, up 2.96%

Proposed tax levy: $50.88 million, up 2.99%

Proposition 2: To spend $670,000 for bus purchase

Candidates (Elect 3): Tricia Andrews (i), Joshua Lynch, Vicki Nazzaro, John P. Ptak, Dawn Snyder (i)

Cleveland Hill

Proposed budget: $32.69 million, down 4.84%

Proposed tax levy: $13.14 million, up 2.8%

Candidates (Elect 1): Julie McNeil (i)

Depew

Proposed budget: $46.28 million, up 3.62%

Proposed tax levy: $18.48 million, up 1.94%

Proposition 2: To spend $670,000 for bus purchase

Candidates (Elect 2): Amy Doody (i), Nicholas LaMarca

East Aurora

Proposed budget: $38.17 million, up 5.06%

Proposed tax levy: $23.69 million, up 5.07%

Candidates (Elect 3): Jessica Armbrust (i), Daniel Brunson (i), John Sigeti (i)

Eden

Proposed budget: $32.36 million, up 3.23%

Proposed tax levy: $15.19 million, up 2%

Proposition 2: To spend $674,272 from reserve fund for buses and equipment

Proposition 3: To spend $367,470 from reserve fund for technology

Candidates (Elect 2): Cheryl Carpenter (i), Ellen Kindley (i)

Frontier

Proposed budget: $89.48 million, up 3.7%

Proposed tax levy: $42.37 million, up 3.36%

Proposition 2: To spend $888,485 for buses

Candidates (Elect 2): Lisa Beckwith, Daniel Diplock, Laura G. Errington, Janet MacGregor Plarr

Grand Island

Proposed budget: $64.62 million, up 1.52%

Proposed tax levy: $35.16 million, up 2.26%

Proposition 2: To spend $685,000 for buses

Candidates (Elect 2): Ashli Dreher (i), Susan Marston (i)

Hamburg

Proposed budget: $75.51 million, up 3.42%

Proposed tax levy: $38.66 million, up 2.38%

Candidates (Elect 2): Thomas Flynn III (i), Cameron Hall (i)

Holland

Proposed budget: $20.9 million, up 2.19%

Proposed tax levy: $7.78 million, up 3.09%

Proposition 2: To spend $249,682 to buy buses

Proposition 3: To establish a capital improvement reserve fund

Candidates (Elect 1): Lloyd DeMario, Gerald Vella (i)

Iroquois

Proposed budget: $52.58 million, up 0.72%

Proposed tax levy: $31.08 million, up 2.08%

Proposition 2: To spend $558, 089 to buy buses

Proposition 3: To spend $91,392 for technology

Candidates (Elect 1): Jane Sullivan (i), Tracie Allen

Ken-Ton

Proposed budget: $169.07 million, up 1.08%

Proposed tax levy: $88.26 million, up 2.59%

Proposition 2: To spend $1.16 million to buy buses

Proposition 3: To create a reserve fund for capital projects

Candidates (Elect 2): Lesley Battaglia, McKinley Falkowski, Jennifer Morrow, Dawn Stinner

Lackawanna

Proposed budget: $58.82 million, up 2.4%

Proposed tax levy: $9.74 million, up 1.7%

Candidates (Elect 2): Russell Barnes, Anthony R. Catuzza (i), Nicholas Trifilo (i)

Lake Shore

Proposed budget: $60.05 million, up 0.12%

Proposed tax levy: $18.1 million, up 1.43%

Proposition 2: To spend $520,439 to buy buses

Candidates (Elect 2): Michael Franey (i), Carla Thompson (i)

Lancaster

Proposed budget: $114.49 million, up 4.54%

Proposed tax levy: $56.92 million, up 4.62%

Candidates (Elect 3): Glenn Jackson (i), Mike Sage (i), Patrick Uhteg Jr.

Maryvale

Proposed budget: $48.29 million, up 5.34%

Proposed tax levy: $21.76 million, up 1.79%

Candidates (Elect 1): Craig Meyers (i), Jennifer Pilarski

North Collins

Proposed budget: $15.63 million, down 0.41%

Proposed tax levy: $5.56 million, up 2.46%

Proposition 2: To spend $250,000 to buy buses

Candidates (Elect 1): Leslie Edward Brown, Heather Puntillo (i)

Orchard Park

Proposed budget: $107.45 million, up 1.73%

Proposed tax levy: $68.15 million, up 2.88%

Proposition 2: To spend $794,000 for buses

Candidates (Elect 3): Christine Gray Tinnesz (i), Kim Hughes, Dwight Mateer (i) Jennifer Rogers

Sloan

Proposed budget: $37.13 million, up 0.64%

Proposed tax levy: $15.54 million, up 1.59%

Candidates (Elect 2): Stephanie Dombrowski (i), Wesley Schlossin, David Vohwinkel (i)

Springville

Proposed budget: $42.53 million, up 1.22%

Proposed tax levy: $17.44 million, up 3.03%

Proposition 2: To spend $602,000 for buses

Candidates (Elect 3): Chris Cerrone (i), Jessica Curry Schuster (i), Jennifer Sullivan (i)

Sweet Home

Proposed budget: $83.34 million, up 2.38%

Proposed tax levy: $49.53 million, up 2.88%

Proposition 2: To spend $700,000 from capital reserve fund to remediate high school flooding

Candidates (Elect 2): Brian Laible, Kailey McDonald, Michael Morrow (i), Dirk Rabenold, Justin Rogers

Tonawanda

Proposed budget: $36.66 million, up 1.34%

Proposed tax levy: $12.35 million, up 3.64%

Candidates (Elect 2): Dennis R. Atkinson, J. Mario Peña, Kristin Schmutzler (i), Jeff Thorp

West Seneca

Proposed budget: $129.56 million, up 3.13%

Proposed tax levy: $64.33 million, up 3.01%

Proposition 2: To spend $657,075 for bus purchase

Proposition 3: To spend $40,000 to purchase property at 4774 Seneca St.

Candidates (Elect 3): Diane Beres (i), Janice Dalbo (i), Cori Flanagan Zagara, Susan Kims, Kate Newton, Jody Peccia, David Rogers, Patricia Stephens

Williamsville

Proposed budget: $199.19 million, up 2.06%

Proposed tax levy: $130.41 million, up 2.75%

Proposition 2: To spend $43.24 million for a capital project for security and new roofs

Candidates (Elect 3): Michael C. Buscaglia, Matthew Clabeaux, Crystal Kaczmarek-Bogner, Susan D. McClary (i), Philip S. Meyer, (i) Ronald S. Shubert, Swaroop Singh, Jason Sinsabaugh

Niagara County

Barker

Proposed budget: $17.25 million, down 0.1%

Proposed tax levy: $6.36 million, up 41.55% (The Somerset Operation Co. power plant will be included in the tax levy for the first time this year. Without the plant, the levy is projected to increase 2%.)

Proposition 2: To spend $78,030 for the library

Proposition 3: Elect 1 library trustee: Brian Carmer

Candidates (Elect 2): Emily Gow, Francisco G. Meza Agüero, and John E. Sweeney, Jr. (i)

Lewiston-Porter

Proposed budget: $49.09 million, up 1.25%

Proposed tax levy: $27.8 million, up 2.62%

Proposition 2: To spend $17.25 million for capital project

Candidates (Elect 3): (one to a one-year term) Anika Fetzner, Charlotte L. Huebschmann, Jennifer Klemick, Danielle M. Mullen (i)

Lockport

Proposed budget: $105.5 million, up 2.71%

Proposed tax levy: up $39.88 million, up 1.52%

Candidates (Elect 4): (one to a two-year term) Steven P. Allore, Renee G. Cheatham, Michael P. Ferraro, Paula J. Halladay, Heather R. Hare (i), Geneva Johnson, Martha E. Kershaw (i), Edward P. Sandell, Christopher B. Sherman, Jon D. Wiley, Teria A. Young

Newfane

Proposed budget: $36 million, down 2.5%

Proposed tax levy: $13.68 million, up 1%

Proposition 2: To establish a capital reserve fund

Candidates (Elect 2): Ann Kennedy (i), Santo Tomasine, Wilton Vought

Niagara Falls

Proposed budget: $153.16 million, up 3.53%

Proposed tax levy: $25.82 million, no increase

Candidates (Elect 3): Robert F. Bilson, Clara Dunn (i), Marcus Latham, Russell Petrozzi (i), Michael Tambroni

Niagara Wheatfield

Proposed budget: $77.11 million, up 3.66%

Proposed tax levy: $34.04 million, up 1.49%

Proposition 2: To spend up to $6.18 million in reserve funds for capital project

Proposition 3: To spend up to $810,000 from reserves for buses

Candidates (Elect 3): John Forcucci, Jennifer Higgins, Lynne Jasper, Michael Lee, Jason Myers (i), Darren Sneed, (i)

North Tonawanda

Proposed budget: $81.01 million, up 2%

Proposed tax levy: $28.87 million, no increase

Proposition 2: To spend up to $1.2 million from reserves for buses

Proposition 3: To approve energy performance project

Candidates (Elect 2): Matthew Kennedy (i), Zachary Niemiec (i), Jeremy Geartz, Jacob Quinn

Royalton-Hartland

Proposed budget: $27.31 million, up 4.11%

Proposed tax levy: $10.68 million, up 2.2%

Proposition 2: To establish a reserve fund for technology and security equipment

Proposition 3: To establish a reserve fund for vehicles, machinery and equipment

Candidates (Elect 3): Carol Blumrick (i), Tom Brigham (i), Melissa Bundrock, Jeffrey Waters (i), Jason Wilhelm

Starpoint

Proposed budget: $55.1 million, down 3.84%

Proposed tax levy: $30.94 million, up 2.97%

Candidates (Elect 4): (one to a two-year term) Danielle M. Alex (i), Jeffrey D. Duncan (i), Shawn P. Riester (i), Kelley A. Swann (i)

Wilson

Proposed budget: $28.03 million, up 0.43%

Proposed tax levy: $12.44 million, up 2.67%

Candidates (Elect 3): Frank Cipolla (i), Timothy F. Kropp (i), George Waters (i)