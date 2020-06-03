Evaluating the penalty-kill problem that derailed Sabres' season

Ralph Krueger's systematic changes made the Buffalo Sabres difficult to play against many nights during his first season as coach.

An adjustment to the Sabres' 5-on-5 neutral-zone defense led to improvement in Corsi-for percentage, expected goals percentage, goals scored per 60 minutes and goals allowed per 60 minutes.

When executed properly, the Sabres' system prevented even the NHL's most talented offensive teams from cleanly entering the zone. Yet, as well as Buffalo fared in some games, Krueger's structure failed to produce the franchise's first playoff appearance since 2011.

Special teams derailed the Sabres, particularly a penalty kill that plummeted from 12th in the league in 2018-19 to 30th this season. Krueger revealed during a Zoom conference call Friday that his entire coaching staff, including Steve Smith, who coached the penalty-killing unit the past two seasons, will return in 2020-21.

Although Krueger proceeded to shoulder blame for the penalty kill, he seemed to downplay the severity of the Sabres' shorthanded struggles by making the argument that a few games "killed us statistically." Advanced metrics, on the other hand, show Krueger and General Manager Jason Botterill should consider systematic and personnel changes to the special-teams unit.

"On the PK, I would say I take responsibility as head coach for that department not working well," Krueger said. "I look forward to the challenge of improving there."

Jake McCabe could not pinpoint one reason why the penalty kill collapsed. Smith implemented the same 1-1-2 system the Sabres used in 2018-19 and there weren't significant personnel changes. Each member of the Sabres' top unit this season – McCabe, Rasmus Ristolainen, Johan Larsson and Zemgus Girgensons – ranked in the top-six in shorthanded ice time the year before.

The only significant personnel loss was Vladimir Sobotka, who suffered a season-ending injury in November and posted a serviceable 6.63 expected goals allowed per 60 minutes on the penalty kill in 2018-19. The statistic measures shot quality against while the player is on the ice. Comparatively, Sabres center Curtis Lazar, the recipient of the sixth-most shorthanded ice time this season, ranked last among the team's forwards with a 8.38 expected goals allowed per 60 minutes.

According to Evolving-Hockey, during Phil Housley's final season as coach, the Sabres on the penalty kill ranked 13th in goals allowed per 60 minutes (6.99), 15th in expected goals allowed per 60 minutes (6.65) and 20th in unblocked shot attempts against per 60 minutes (73.18).

The penalty kill under Krueger ranked 30th in goals allowed per 60 minutes (9.21), 24th in expected goals allowed per 60 minutes (7.29) and 25th in unblocked shot attempts per 60 minutes (80.32). The Sabres have recorded the fifth- and fourth-fewest penalty minutes over the past two seasons.

"Our 5-on-5 play really improved, but special teams let us down this year, which was very disappointing," McCabe said. "Penalty kill, obviously, it was very disappointing for myself. It’s kind of one of my niches and we had a great penalty kill the year before and we really didn’t change anything. Unfortunately, it’s one of those things where confidence started dropping, bad breaks here and there. But it’s one of those things where I’m not worried about us getting back on track next year because I do like our systems in place and I know we can get the job done once again."

The most notable difference was goaltending. The Sabres' penalty-kill save percentage dropped from 9th (87.23) in the NHL in 2018-19 to 29th (83.85) this season. Linus Ullmark and Carter Hutton struggled to stop the higher volume of scoring chances from the slot.

Heat maps from HockeyViz.com illustrate the Sabres were allowing too many scoring chances from the low slot on the penalty kill last season. However, the goaltending did a better job stopping those opportunities and the shot volume grew under Krueger, particularly in the high slot and near the crease.

The 1-1-2 structure implemented by Smith has the two forwards roam around the defensive zone. They apply pressure to the puck carrier to push the opponent to the perimeter, while the two defensemen are tasked with preventing chances near the Sabres' net.

Elite power plays used puck movement to force the Sabres out of position and Buffalo often struggled with puck retrieval. Opponents routinely have one or two forwards hovering around the goal line to try to get behind the defensemen, leading to scoring chances atop the crease.

The strategy leaves little margin for error and requires that the Sabres apply more pressure to the puck carrier as soon as he enters the zone. Danger occurs when the opponent is allowed to set up in the offensive zone.

A few games didn't inflate the numbers, either. The Sabres went 1-8-2 when allowing two or more power-play goals this season. Remember, they missed the playoffs by only .007 percentage points and the first of their two six-game losing streaks included a 57% conversion rate on the penalty kill.

The Sabres had the league's worst road penalty kill (69.4%) while posting a 10-20-4 record away from KeyBank Center.

Krueger acknowledged he and his coaching staff will consider systematic changes to every area of their play, but he added other factors determine success on the power play.

"Specialty teams are an easy target," Krueger said. "It's an easy number to look at, but as you already mentioned, it seemed to be that we got off track and we had a few games that really killed us statistically and we need to improve there. ... It’s always a combination of personnel, systems and then execution that needs to be looked at."

It's Botterill's job to address any personnel issues.

Larsson and Girgensons, two of the Sabres' top penalty killers, are pending unrestricted free agents and may have priced themselves out of Buffalo. Krueger struggled to find an effective second unit, which caused Botterill to trade a fourth-round draft pick to Calgary in January for winger Michael Frolik.

Frolik was the Sabres' worst penalty killer during his 19 games in the lineup. He scored one empty-net goal and likely will depart when free agency begins. One possible solution is Rasmus Asplund, who posted an impressive 6.4 expected goals against per 60 minutes during his 29 games with Buffalo this season. Asplund could be a candidate to replace either Larsson or Girgensons.

The Sabres also could target experienced penalty-killing forwards in free agency. There also is the issue of not having a capable second unit. Krueger could supplement his top penalty kill with a pairing of Jack Eichel and Victor Olofsson, although it's unlikely the Sabres will not want to overuse either player.

Outside of McCabe, Buffalo lacks an effective penalty-killer on the blue line. Ristolainen wasn't particularly strong on the top unit this season, and Marco Scandella experienced significant regression on the penalty kill prior to his trade to Montreal in January. Henri Jokiharju had his share of struggles while logging the third-most shorthanded ice time among Sabres defensemen, but he is only 20 years old and this was his first full NHL season.

Although there is currently a surplus on the blue line, Botterill may want to add a defenseman through trade or free agency who has a track record of killing penalties. Theoretically, the Sabres could create cap space by adding a player of that skill set and trading either Ristolainen or Brandon Montour.

And there is the goaltending issue. Ullmark is a pending restricted free agent after posting a .930 save percentage at 5 on 5 this season, and Hutton has one more year left on a contract that will count $2.75 million against the salary cap. Each posted an .839 save percentage on the penalty kill this season.

For context, Edmonton's Mike Smith and Vegas' Robin Lehner led all qualifying goalies with a .918 shorthanded save percentage.

"I think it’s a situation where we’ll continue to evaluate that throughout the summer," Botterill said of the Sabres' goaltending. "I think, though, that Linus took a big step, especially if you look at some of his numbers at even strength. I thought he did a very good job for us. ... I think he’s taken big steps in his career here. Carter, I thought, was outstanding at the start of the year. Certainly, his game slipped when we came back from Sweden and that’s something we certainly have to look at from a standpoint of getting more consistency from him because the last two years in the second half, it just hasn’t been the same as his first half.”