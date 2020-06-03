A successful hunt … even when the bird gets you

New York’s spring turkey season is now in the books after ending May 31. There was little impact from the dreaded coronavirus other than limiting the turkey hunting guides to the last two weeks of the season and putting a few more hunters into the woods due to unemployment and school closings.

Social distancing was even practiced by many of the bearded birds that I encountered, leaving me without a tom turkey once again. Connecting with a bird can be exhilarating (or so I hear), but it is not the only thing when it comes to outdoor adventures in the woods.

May is normally a very busy month and some tough decisions need to be made when it comes to turkey hunting, salmon fishing, bass fishing, trout fishing, media events and other activities that help kick off the spring agenda as it relates to the outdoors. Opportunities to slip away for a few mornings are usually few and far between. I was hoping this year would be different. However, it would still take a full two weeks before I could try and tackle a gobbling tom.

Dennis Morris of Youngstown has been chasing birds for nearly 50 years, since he was 16 years old. He has gotten pretty darn good at it. He does not hunt with a shotgun anymore. Now he prefers to try and call birds in for friends and relatives, or just to try and capture a moment with a mature bearded bird up close with his camera. He has gotten rather good at that as well.

One of his quests in recent years is trying to call in a bird for his outdoor writer buddy. Through the years, we have played hockey and softball together on several teams. We have hunted in Niagara and Erie counties, as well as in the Southern Tier. We have fished for walleye and salmon in the Niagara River and Lake Ontario. We have been successful for most activities. A mature gobbler is still on the bucket list.

When I got the call from Morris, I was excited. I knew he was on a bird. We planned to meet at 4:15 a.m. to head into the woods to become situated. As luck would have it, rain again was in the forecast. One year ago, we headed out after an inch of rain flooded area fields, creating a terrible hunting experience due to the fact we found out that our boots leaked. It took a year for the blood blister under my toenail to disappear.

This year, I was more than prepared with a new pair of Dryshod boots (dryshodusa.com). These new boots were the Nosho Ultra Hunt boots that are guaranteed to keep feet warm and dry. With six layers of protection, my comfort range was from minus-50 degrees to 65 degrees F. I had nothing to worry about in that department and I could focus my attention on the lovesick bird heading my way. Or so I thought.

At 5:22 a.m., the first gobble thundered through the forest. It was coming. Morris continued to work his magic as the bird moved closer. My heartbeat thumped loudly as I sat in position. I picked out an opening. It was then I could feel a burning sensation on my underside. Tip No. 1: If you bring a ThermaCell to help combat mosquitoes, place it on your left side if you are right-handed.

The ThermaCell (thermacell.com) is a lifesaver when you are hunting in the spring. Powered by a small fuel cartridge that heats a pad that is saturated with Allethrin (a synthetic copy of a natural insect repellent), the small unit works to perfection no matter how bad the bugs can get. It is just not a good idea to sit on it.

My concentration was blown. The adult bearded bird moved into the opening and I questioned the distance. Is it 50 yards? Should I pull the trigger? My window of opportunity was small, and I thought he could come closer. When his head disappeared, Morris saw me flinch and jump as I swept something out from underneath me.

“Why didn’t you shoot?”

“I wasn’t quite sure of the distance.”

“Why did you jump up and move after the bird moved into the brush?”

“I was sitting on my ThermaCell.”

It needed no further explanation as he chuckled. He has a ThermaCell, too. He knows.

Later that day, I had another bird outsmart me, coming in from a direction I did not anticipate. Dennis did his job; I did not do mine.

It was a tough season for many.

“Our midseason reported take was up about 12% compared to the same time last year,” said Emilio Rende, wildlife biologist with Region 9’s Department of Environmental Conservation. “This could be attributed to more hunters being out hunting this spring, possibly more actively hunting because of the pandemic.”

An increase in take does not tell the whole story, especially with the increased numbers of hunters afield.

“The Southern Tier turkey population is down," Rende said. "We have been having cold wet springs the past few years, which impacts production (poult survival). From our summer flock surveys, we calculate the number of poults per hen.”

For Region 9, the numbers are 3.7 poults per hen in 2017; 2.8 in 2018; and 2.3 poults per hen last year.

“In 2016, DEC concluded a wild turkey hen survival study and determined that there were several factors impacting turkey populations,” Rende said. “The primary driver is the spring weather. Having a wet month of May improves scent conditions for predators to prey on hens, eggs and poults during nesting. When the rain continues into mid- to late June, the poults may be more susceptible to hypothermia.

“We are also experiencing changes in the habitat. The forests are becoming more open and need to be managed to generate young forest habitat necessary for cover. Less cover makes them more vulnerable to predation. We are also currently looking into whether disease has had an impact. Early studies on West Nile virus has not yet provided any substantiating data.

“At this point, it's too soon to predict what the nesting season will be like this year. The cold freezing temperatures in early May were not good for turkey eggs in nests, especially if the hens were not incubating them. We will have to see how the numbers look when we conduct the summer flock survey during the month of August.”

Morris and I had three hunts this year together. We shared some fun outdoor experiences and relived quite a few stories from yesteryear. It was still a successful hunt.