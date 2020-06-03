Outdoors calendar (June 3, 2020)

June 3-5 – $1K a Day event for the biggest salmon on Lake Ontario caught each day through June 5. Register for $125 at www.wilsonharborinvitational.com for details. Free for anyone registered in the WHI tournament.

June 4 – Open registration for the 36th annual Walleye Derby at Southtowns Walleye’s clubhouse located at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

June 6 – Wilson Harbor Invitational Salmon Tournament out of Wilson Harbor. Best six salmon. Social distancing will be observed, including virtual captains meeting. www.wilsonharborinvitational.com.

June 7-13 – 7th annual Invasive Species Awareness Wee. http://nyis.info.

June 10 – Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Collaboration’s third and final report will be released to the public for the “action plan to protect the Great Lakes 2020-2030” via webinar at 10 a.m. Sign up at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3418912022397083664.

June 11 – Open registration for the 36th annual Walleye Derby at Southtowns Walleye’s clubhouse located at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

June 12 – Open registration for the 36th annual Walleye Derby at Southtowns Walleye’s clubhouse located at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, from noon to 6 p.m.

June 13-14 – Orleans County Open Tournament out of the Oak Orchard River at Point Breeze. Best five salmon and five trout each day. For more info, call Capt. Bob Songin at 585-704-5829.

June 13-21 – 36th annual Southtowns Walleye Derby on Lake Erie. Registration is now taking place. Check www.southtownswalleye.com for details. Over $100,000 in cash and prizes. Special social distancing rules will be in place. Follow the club’s Facebook page for announcements.

June 14 – 25th annual Hunting Heritage Banquet of the Niagara County Gobblers Chapter of NWTF at Youngstown Volunteer Fire Co. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. Dinner at 5 p.m. Call Pam or Herb Lederhouse at 791-3151 for details.

June 15 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting will be held at 6 p.m. via conference call.

June 27-July 26 – Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby. For registration outlets and weigh stations, check www.loc.org.

Rescheduled

Sept. 26 – Spring Gun Raffle, Three-F Club, Lewiston, has been rescheduled from April 25 at the club, 904 Swann Road. Current tickets sold will remain eligible.

Canceled

June 5-6 – Lake Ontario Pro-Am Salmon Team Tournament out of Wilson and Olcott. Will be rescheduled for June 4-5, 2021. www.lakeontarioproam.net.

June 11 – Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association Monthly meeting in Amherst, featuring a round table with multiple captains, has been canceled. www.lotsa1.org.

June 28-July 3 – New York State Trout Waters Youth Camp 2020 hosted by Trout Unlimited in the Catskills. For more info, contact Mike Walchko at 518-231-3276.

July 16-26 – 30th annual Stephen Harrington Memorial Erie Canal Fishing Derby. Rescheduled for July 15-25, 2021. www.eriecanalderby.com.

