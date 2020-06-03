Orleans County Open Tourney set for June 13-14 and other outdoors notes

Salmon and trout will be the focus of the Orleans County Open Team Tournament on June 13-14 out of Oak Orchard River at Point Breeze. The deadline to register is June 5 with an entry fee of $500. However, there is a late entry option through the end of the day on June 7, with a late fee of $100. This is a team event with special regulations to make things more challenging.

This contest is a two-day tourney with the best five salmon and the best five trout for each team brought the scales each day. A unique scoring system of 10 points per fish and a point per pound is used each day, with a special twist for steelhead. Instead of 10 points per fish, steelhead will be worth 20 points for each fish each day. Of the five trout, no more than three can be lake trout. For more information on the competition, contact Capt. Bob Songin at 585-704-5829 or Capt. Rich Hajecki at 585-704-7996.

Erie County fish stocking program taking orders

If you are an Erie County landowner looking to restock your warm or cool water pond, orders are now being accepted for largemouth bass and fathead minnows. Simply print an application form at www.ecswcd.org and send it to the Erie County Soil and Water Conservation District at 50 Commerce Way, East Aurora, NY, 14052, by July 13. Pick up of the bass and minnows will be at 10 a.m. on July 25 at the District office in East Aurora.

Fish management information and fish stocking license applications are available on the website. For a handbook on building your own pond, including plan, design and construction, check out http://ecswcd.org/docs/PondsPlanDesignConstruct.pdf. For more information, call 652-8480.

DEC seeks feedback on trout plan draft

The state’s Department of Environmental Conservation is seeking public comment on a proposed plan to manage trout in New York’s inland streams. The Trout Stream Management Plan draft allows for changes to help protect wild trout and expand fishing opportunities. The deadline for public comment is June 25.

The plan is a direct result of 17 public meetings held throughout the state in 2017. It focuses more on habitat improvement, eliminating unnecessary regulations, providing year-round fishing opportunities, expanding outreach on the significance of wild trout population and develop an interactive map on streams, including access locations, to name some objects of the plan. To see a copy, go to: http://www.dec.ny.gov/docs/fish_marine_pdf/dfmptroutstream.pdf. To comment on the plan, contact Fred Henson, Coldwater Fisheries Unit Leader, NYSDEC-Division of Fish and Wildlife, 625 Broadway, Albany, NY, 12233-4753, or email him at trout@dec.ny.gov.

Invasive Species Awareness Week is June 7-13

The state’s seventh annual Invasive Species Awareness Week is set for June 7-13. This year’s awareness campaign is still a go despite the pandemic. However, organizations are encouraged to hold virtual experiences and events to initiate the push to educate the public and help identify solutions to stop the spread of all invasive species. The state ISAW comes on the heels of the national awareness week held May 16-23.

Invasive species are detrimental to local habitats that often will displace native species of plants, fish and wildlife. It is important to understand which species are the biggest threats to our ecosystems and how we can help combat the problem.

New York Sea Grant recently announced that the agency will enhance access and adding resources to a redesigned State Invasive Species Clearinghouse website at http://nyis.info. New additions to the site include an 81-page New York State Watercraft Inspection Steward Program Handbook (developed by NYSG), training templates and materials, webinars on watercraft inspection, a steward training guide for program leaders and instructional videos.