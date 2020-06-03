The Fishing Beat (June 3, 2020)

Now that we are into June, there’s good news and bad news on the fishing front. With warmer water temperatures, walleye and bass fishing on Lake Erie should really start to take off. However, the dreaded Niagara River moss already is starting to arrive to the dismay of lower river drifters and casters. In addition, transition time in Lake Ontario is making fishing for salmon and trout a bit more difficult.

Lake Erie and tributaries

Capt. Joe Fonzi of Gasport reports that bass fishing has been good in Lake Erie for size, but they are a bit off in the numbers department. They have been averaging about 20 smallmouth bass per day with multiple 5-plus-pound fish being reeled in. Best baits have been Gajo and Keitech swimbaits in 22 to 36 feet of water. For walleye, the worm bite is just starting. According to Fonzi, water temperatures have been all over the place because of funky winds. We just need four or five days of consistent winds out of the southwest to set up things.

Best blades have been silver Colorados in 28 to 38 feet of water along the edges of Seneca Shoal and in front of Buffalo Harbor. Some 'eyes are being caught on lead core line in 42 feet of water. While bass fishing, he has caught around a dozen walleyes on swimbaits or while using tubes. There seems to be plenty of fish around. To help prove that the harnesses are working better, John Jarosz of Lake View and his son, Matthew, from Elma recently went walleye fishing with Capt. Ryan Shea of Brookdog Fishing Company. They had six rods out and each had a different worm harness color bouncing bottom. Each of the six rods went off before the weather chased them back to Safe Harbor, an appropriate name.

The Southtowns Walleye Association is gearing up for its 36th annual Walleye Derby set for June 13 through June 21. In person signups will be at the club in Hamburg on Thursday and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. June 11 or noon to 6 p.m. June 12. Visit www.southtownswalleye.com for details.

Niagara River

The dreaded Niagara River moss has already started to rear its ugly head as evidenced by a Rush Outdoors TV show that was filmed with show host Tim Andrus fishing with Capt. Arnie Jonathan of Lockport on Monday. It was not so bad that it made it unfishable, but constant bait-checking was needed to ensure baits and lures were clean and enticing for the fish. Andrus managed to catch several nice steelhead in the Devil’s Hole area, boated lake trout and steelhead in Artpark, and caught some bass downriver. His final catch of the day was a personal-best smallmouth that tipped the scales at nearly 6 pounds.

From shore, Mike Rzucidlo of Niagara Falls reports that he was still picking up silver bass along Artpark, but the lake trout action was starting to slow down as the water temperatures started to increase. The NYPA fishing facilities are still shut down.

Lake Ontario and tributaries

Capt. Pete Alex of Vision Quest Sportfishing reports that transition time is here, which is usually the case when we have a salmon and trout tournament in June. This year, it is the Wilson Harbor Invitational on June 6. The transition was triggered by several days of flat water combined with warming sunshine. Fishing is tough now; the mass of kings is gone, and they are scattered from 100 feet of water to 400 feet of water. Steelhead, kings and the occasional coho salmon are available for the offshore bite and mostly kings and occasional lake trout inshore.

Even the Niagara Bar is slow. Anglers are not reporting much bait right now, which is key to locating predator fish. Hot baits, according to Karen Evarts at the Boat Doctors in Olcott, are magnum spoons with dots. Green, glow and chartreuse colors. In the fly department, greens, blacks and golds are hot.

Meat is starting to pick up, too. Next weekend is the Orleans County Open Tournament. Read Scattershots this week for details. Mike Rzucidlo of Niagara Falls took some time away from the Niagara River to check out Burt Dam and he managed to catch some crappies and a bowfin on jigs.

Chautauqua Lake

Walleye fishing is good with fish being caught trolling worm harnesses and vertical jigging, according to Capt. Mike Sperry at Chautauqua Reel Outdoors. A 1/4-ounce or 3/8-ounce jig tipped with a twister tail or night crawler in weed pockets and along the weed lines will put fish in the net. Trolling harnesses with smaller Colorado or willow leaf blades is working, too. “Slow troll the harnesses around 1 mph off a bottom bouncer,” says Sperry. He is hearing some reports of fish hitting Rapalas and other stick baits casting after dark as well.

The musky opener was Saturday and they were dealing with a cold front. There still were some nice fish caught both trolling and casting. The musky bite will get better as the water warms. Smaller to medium-sized glide baits and jerkbaits will work. South basin water temperature was 63 degrees on Tuesday.