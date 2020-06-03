Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White misses Pro Football Focus' Top 50

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White recorded 647 coverage snaps without allowing a touchdown last season, according to analytics website Pro Football Focus.

He became the only cornerback since the outlet’s start (2006) to have played 500-plus coverage snaps and not allow a single touchdown while leading the NFL in interceptions.

White, Stephon Gilmore and Anthony Harris each had six interceptions.

He earned All-Pro recognition from the Associated Press, NFL.com and Pro Football Talk.

When the list of the Top 50 players in the NFL was released by PFF this week, White was not among them.

"Certainly in consideration, but some really good players miss out," PFF's Sam Monson said. "Eric Kendricks was another one we just couldn't find a way to get on."

Three cornerbacks made the top 50: Gillmore at No. 12, San Francisco's Richard Sherman at No. 14 and the Chargers' Casey Heyward Jr. at No. 39. The list did not mandate a certain number of players by position and all positions were treated equally, PFF said.

"We started from the standpoint of a multiyear look at their grading before making adjustments based on situation, relevant injuries and new circumstances that could change a player's future outlook," Monson said. "Sample size was factored in as well as any suggestion of decline from players reaching the latter stages of their careers."

Presumably, White's PFF grades were the first factor in play. His overall defense grade last season of 74.3 was 18th among 115 qualifying cornerbacks. His coverage grade of 73.9 was 22nd and his run defense grade of 66.6 was 45th. His grade rose in every category from 2018 but were not as high as they were in his rookie year in 2017.

White allowed 51 receptions for 622 yards, an average of 12.2 yards per catch.