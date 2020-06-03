Bills' Sean McDermott hopes team can be 'unifying picture'

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott began his session with reporters on Wednesday morning expressing the need for unity in the wake of the killing of George Floyd and protests around the nation.

"As a coach in the NFL, this hits directly at home for a lot of the guys on our team," he said. "When we talk about doing things the right way, I feel strongly that right now, as a country, we need to unify. ... We as a country need to come together. ...

"I hope that our team can be a unifying picture of what it should look like."

McDermott said he and the team have spoken during virtual meetings this week about the situation.

"I've tried to open myself up to our players to be a good listener and I think that's important to educate myself and build awareness and at the same time lead our team and our family through this," he said.

"I'm a big believer in doing things right, and I'm a big believer in loving one another."

McDermott said he sought council from players and people he respects outside of it before addressing the team.

"My goal was to address it, my goal was to show empathy and my goal was to make myself available to help navigate our organization through this," he said.

McDermott said he was "disgusted, disappointed, ashamed" when he saw the Floyd video and said he shared those feelings with the players.

Here is what Sean McDermott had to say to his team about what is going on in our country right now:#Bills pic.twitter.com/cG0PtysNz1 — Maddy Glab (@MadGlab) June 3, 2020

This post will be updated.