Josh Allen 'takes bull by the horns' in staging of Bills workouts

Josh Allen knew what needed to be done.

Only so much could be accomplished with virtual offseason training through video conferences. Teammates had to be together, in the flesh. He and the Buffalo Bills' three other quarterbacks – Matt Barkley, Davis Webb and rookie Jake Fromm – had to throw actual passes to their own receivers running actual routes.

The only question was, where? Stefon Diggs had the answer: the Miami facility of personal trainer Pete Bommarito, with whom the Bills' newly acquired receiver has worked through all of his five seasons in the NFL. Allen took care of the rest, arranging for flights and a hotel for the minority of the 20 Bills offensive players participating who don't reside in the Miami area during the offseason.

And last weekend, it happened.

"Josh really took the bull by the horns on that one, figuring out where everyone was, where it would be best," backup quarterback Davis Webb said in a Zoom call with The Buffalo News from his home in Dallas. "The majority of the guys were down there, so Josh did a great job of kind of coordinating with Matt Barkley."

"The quarterbacks called me, I explained the setup, and they said, 'This is perfect, what we're looking for,'" Bommarito said by phone. "Diggs had came to me and said, 'Hey, you've got a great setup because you have a full lined NFL field. You have all your medical centers and nutritional centers right by the field. And you have heavy security, it's completely segmented and it's private.' So we decided to let them host it here."

By most accounts, Allen and his teammates achieved the goal of building a solid foundation for training camp. The coronavirus pandemic that has shut down non-contact practices at all NFL team facilities wasn't going to get in the way of their getting in valuable work, especially in the passing game.

"I think everyone left there feeling like they understand a lot more," Webb said.

Equally, if not more, important was the bonding experience. Allen and other veteran players recognized it was vital for them to not only get to know new teammates – including Diggs, Fromm and rookie receivers Gabe Davis and Isaiah Hodgins – but to also be reunited with fellow incumbents.

"There was a lot of relationships built, new guys there, old guys there, seeing them again," Webb said. "We haven't seen each other since Houston (for the Bills' Jan. 4 wild-card playoff loss against the Texans). So it was good to kind of get back and just throw the football around and kind of talk. Obviously, we were very smart with the Covid-19 and everything. We wore masks, that kind of thing, but it was good to see teammates again."

Webb served as sort of a coach/administrator. He concentrated on the details of each practice and watching everything through a wide lens, so Allen could focus on running the plays and making the throws.

"I wanted Josh to just be able to play quarterback," Webb said. "I didn't want him focused on, 'OK, I've got to look at this, I've got to make sure they do this.' My thing was, 'Hey, dude, you get your rep and I'll be your eyes in the sky. I'll be the guy in the press box, if you will. And I'll make sure it's organized, where you can just worry about you playing quarterback. You do your job, make the guys around you the best they can be, and I'll make sure the logistics (are covered) – the routes are being run correctly, the proper depths – and you can go through your reads and play ball.'"

Webb had played a similar role in non-official workouts while with the New York Jets in the summer of 2018, working behind then-rookie Sam Darnold. The major difference then was that the practices followed the last of team-run offseason sessions. That allowed for the workouts to serve as somewhat of an extension of what had taken place at the Jets' facility.

The Bills' players gathered last weekend were, to a certain degree, starting from scratch, particularly with timing on passes.

"We had a good foundation," Webb said. "Here, we do have some key veterans coming back with John Brown and Cole (Beasley) and Josh and Motor (Devin Singletary). So, at least there's a lot of carry-over, but Stefon's new and a couple of rookies were down there, so we haven't really gotten together other than Zoom meetings and stuff like that. So it was kind of an important weekend, in Josh's mind, to really make sure we attacked this the right way."

Few people understand the importance of having the self-motivation necessary to organize non-team-run workouts than Peyton Manning. Allen, Barkley and Webb had the benefit of hearing that perspective during a Zoom conference call with Manning before the Miami practices.

"I think anytime you can have a veteran, Hall of Famer, one of the best ever to do it sit in your meeting, obviously, you sit up a little bit more in your seat than you usually do," Webb said. "I played with his brother (Eli, when Webb was with the Giants in 2017). It was cool to hear (Peyton) speak compared to Eli, the differences between them, the similarities between them. And being in a meeting with Peyton as well as Eli, it was very cool in that aspect. Josh had so many good questions for him, as did Matt. Jake wasn't in the room yet.

"But he was so awesome to talk to. He was good at cracking jokes and good at flipping the switch back to football. I think Peyton said it numerous times, 'Whoever just treats this offseason (right), puts in a little more time than they usually would or finds different ways to get better within the rules, obviously, through health departments and all that, whoever does that best and the team that's the closest has the best chance to be successful in the fall. We kind of took that to heart."