Sean McDermott praises Bills' quarterbacks in setting up Florida workouts

The photos and videos flooded social media last week.

Just about every skill-position player on the Buffalo Bills' roster gathered in South Florida for unofficial workouts. Speaking Wednesday on a Zoom conference call, head coach Sean McDermott said the team's quarterback room, leading with Josh Allen, deserved credit for pulling it all together.

"That was driven by our players and driven by Josh Allen and the quarterback position," McDermott said. "The neat thing about that was that so many guys showed up. That was not an easy thing to pull off, I've got to believe. Josh was on the West Coast along with Matt (Barkley) and Davis (Webb) was in Texas, I believe. Jake (Fromm) is on the East Coast, and so to get the quarterback position – again, we talk about leadership, right? – to get the quarterback position to pull all that together and for the guys to meet them ... I think was just outstanding and a big step for Josh Allen and his leadership."

More than that, though, McDermott also said the gathering represented something bigger, particularly when viewed through the lens of what's happening in our country at the moment as it pertains to protests regarding racism and police brutality against the African American community.

"I know you guys have probably all seen the pictures that have come from that. I think it's a great example, that visual, of what our world needs to look like, with the guys smiling, together, hands on each other's shoulders," McDermott said. "I think that's a great snapshot for America."

McDermott admitted that the photos did give him some consternation, though.

"Part of me was like, 'Hey, that's pretty cool.' I'm smiling as I'm watching it, like you saw the video," he said, particularly referencing Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs working out together for the first time. "I'm appreciative of those two young men committing, going to those lengths to get together.

"Certainly aware of the social distancing aspect, so it made me a little bit uneasy in these times. Overall, though, it's fun to watch these guys get to know one another and come together. It's cool when they can become teammates and really start to develop that love for one another."

While Diggs has had a chance to meet at least some of his new teammates, his only interactions with McDermott thus far have been virtual.

"For me, I've really enjoyed it. We start with a clean slate and I've enjoyed getting to know Stefon and getting to know a little bit about his background and a little bit about his family," the coach said. "I know he's a big workout guy and I think, just like any good relationship, it has to start with building that trust. ... I've enjoyed the fact that he's been communicating with us and with me and been in the meetings and he's done a good job so far."

McDermott did not have a lot to say about the recent arrest of defensive tackle Ed Oliver. The second-year veteran was arrested last month in his hometown of Houston on charges of driving while intoxicated and unlawful possession of a gun.

“We’ve spoken with Ed,” McDermott said. “It’s a situation we take seriously, like all situations under that umbrella. We have spoken with Ed and where we are now is allowing the legal process to run it’s course, so I’m going to leave it at that.”

If McDermott has any misgivings about morale within Pegula Sports & Entertainment, he wasn’t sharing them publicly Wednesday. McDermott was asked for his reaction to an article published in April by The Athletic that focused on morale within the company that runs both the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres, among other entities. In the article, two sources reported as being close to McDermott indicated that the coach had concerns about low morale within PSE undermining the culture he had built within the team.

“Any concern that I have is addressed directly to Terry and Kim,” McDermott said. “Outside of that, overall, I'm encouraged by where things are going. As you know, when we arrived here a few years ago, I think things have changed drastically since that time. And I'm focused on the Bills and I'm focused on leading a football team and an organization along with Brandon Beane to the best of my ability, and I'm excited about the future, I really am. And I'm excited about the people we have brought on board. … It’s an exciting time in Buffalo and I'm proud to be a part of it.”