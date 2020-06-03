Biting dog, baby raccoons are focus of rabies probes in Niagara Falls

The Niagara County Health Department is looking for people who were bitten by a dog in Niagara Falls last week, and for two baby raccoons that were given away outside a convenience store.

Both the dog and the raccoons are presumed to be potentially rabid, the Health Department said.

The dog, a large black and tan shepherd-husky mix, bit a man May 26 in the 600 block of 17th Street. Police killed the dog but the rabies specimen was deemed untestable, so the Health Department is assuming the dog was rabid. Anyone else who might have been bitten by that dog should call the Health Department at 439-7444.

The same number should be called by anyone who knows the whereabouts of baby raccoons from the litter of nine distributed Thursday outside the 7-Eleven at 1502 Pine Ave. With help from the city police and the Department of Environmental Conservation, seven of the nine have been recovered. Their possession is illegal except by a licensed wildlife rehabilitator.