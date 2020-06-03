Ballots are in the mail to Niagara County school district residents

The ballots are in the mail.

The six Niagara County school districts whose absentee ballots had not been mailed to residents last week heard from the vendor that they were mailed by Monday.

Because they are due by 5 p.m. Tuesday, most of the districts are setting up drop boxes where residents can bring their votes if they don't think there is enough time to mail them.

Officials in Lewiston-Porter, Lockport, Niagara Falls, Niagara Wheatfield, North Tonawanda and Starpoint thought the ballots had gone out by last Tuesday. But they got emails Friday from their vendor, NTS Data Services, that because of an envelope shortage, the ballots had not yet been mailed.

Districts from around the state contracted with NTS and have similar issues. One, Brewster Central in eastern New York, said on its website ballots were being mailed by Tuesday. The Brewster website said districts around the state have asked the governor's office to extend the ballot deadline.

"We’re doing the best we can with what we have," said Jonathan Andrews, director of administrative services at Starpoint.

He said the company said it mailed Starpoint ballots Saturday, and the district believes most residents would receive them by Wednedsay. Those who do not receive a ballot by then should contact the district clerk, he said. The district will set up several drop boxes for ballots, he said.

"We’re doing everything we can to make sure people see there is going to be validity to the vote," Andrews said.

North Tonawanda voters can drop off their ballots at the district office, said Superintendent Gregory J. Woytila.

"They can come here and pick up a ballot," Woytila said. "It is something different every day. I hope everyone is understanding,"

Lockport School District announced a secure absentee ballot drop box will be available starting Wednesday at the side door of the district office, 130 Beattie Ave.

Lewiston-Porter Central said residents can drop their ballots off at the district office.