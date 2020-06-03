Share this article

Wild weather night lights up Western New York sky

A thunderstorm lit up the Western New York sky, brought swirling winds and hail while dropping well over an inch of rain to much of the area Tuesday night.

The National Weather Service Wednesday morning reported several areas having seen more than an inch of rain overnight, with Orchard Park topping the list at 1.75 inches.

Cheektowaga had 1.41 inches, West Seneca 1.34 and Tonawanda 1.29, according to the weather service's 24-hour rainfall totals released Wednesday morning.

Another storm was expected Wednesday morning but passed through without much impact.

The National Weather Service had issued a special weather statement before 6 a.m. Wednesday advising that a strong thunderstorm will affect northeastern Erie and southeastern Niagara counties before 7:15 a.m., with more severe thunderstorms possible in the Southern Tier.

Tuesday night's storm featured extended rounds of lightning and heavy rains that resulted in street flooding in Buffalo.

The Niagara Frontier Transit Authority tweeted Wednesday morning that several bus routes had been rerouted due to flooding.

As of 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to the web sites for National Grid and NYSEG, more than 2,000 customers were without power in Erie County while more than 600 were without power in Cattaraugus County. The Erie County number was down to 700 by noon while Cattaraugus still had 400 without power.

