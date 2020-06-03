Active Covid-19 cases fall in Niagara County while recoveries jump

The Niagara County Health Department on Wednesday reported a decrease in active Covid-19 cases, while the number of patients who have recovered rose.

The number of active cases fell by 30, from 244 to 214, as of Tuesday. The number of recovered patients since the pandemic began rose from 759 to 806 during the 24-hour period.

Niagara County officials added six newly confirmed Covid-19 cases, taking Wednesday's total to 1,090, although there were no new deaths, leaving the latter figure at 70.

As of Wednesday, a dozen Niagara County residents were hospitalized with Covid-19, one more than on Tuesday. The number isolated at home fell from 244 to 202.

The county Health Department also said that since the pandemic began, 903 county residents have completed quarantines successfully, while 174 were quarantined as of Wednesday.