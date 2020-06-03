22nd Century Group names new leaders

22nd Century Group has new leaders.

James A. Mish was appointed CEO of the Clarence-based tobacco products company, effective June 22, and John Franzino was named CFO, effective immediately.

Mish, 56, will receive a base salary of $450,000, according to a regulatory filing. He was previously CEO of Noramco, a maker of controlled substances for the pharmaceutical industry, and a spinoff called Purisys.

22nd Century Group's previous CEO, Henry Sicignano III, resigned last July, citing personal reasons. Since then, president and chief operating officer Michael Zercher has overseen operations.

Franzino, 63, will receive a base salary of $250,000. He replaces Andrea Jentsch, who resigned for personal reasons.