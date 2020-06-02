Wing Kings' good deeds stand out as restaurants, bars recover from vandalism

When demonstrations moved from Saturday night's rally in Niagara Square down Elmwood Avenue and into the West Side damaging businesses along the way, it was a blow to those in the food-and-beverage industry who were already facing a difficult future due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But the damage also served as an opportunity for good.

After the front windows were smashed at Thin Man Brewery (432 Elmwood Ave.) after midnight Saturday, bartender Phil Spagna called owner Mike Shatzel, who rushed to the scene to assess the damage. When Shatzel arrived, he saw a repair truck, with particle board coverings in tow, and damaged windows were already being covered.

Though his own business was spared, Wing Kings co-owner Aaron Osborne, who was working late-night takeout, had called his general contractor to address the situation on the street and quickly introduced the contractor to Shatzel, Spagna and another employee.

Once the glass from the brewery's shattered front door was cleared and the gap boarded up, Shatzel inquired about the cost to the contractor only to learn that Wing Kings had footed the bill.

Wing Kings did the same for protective coverings for T-Mobile, Glory Market and Hodge Liquor, too. It was a heartwarming ending to a tense night.

"Our main concern was that those businesses weren't left vulnerable," said Osborne, who was reluctant to receive attention for the act.

"In light of what's happening in America, unity is important. Buffalo is the City of Good Neighbors and we're just doing our part. We don't pick and choose who we help. If someone is in need regardless of race, we're going to lend a hand. If we were in the same situation, we would hope that someone would do the same for us."

The Good Samaritan move proved especially meaningful to Thin Man.

"The whole block got mangled from the protest ... I was so happy that guy happened to be there with the boards and offered to help," Shatzel said. "The fact [Wing Kings] paid for it was even above and beyond anything I could have imagined at that point.

"It was an awesome thing for them to do," he added. "We're proud to be their neighbors."

Should you want to support the Buffalo food-and-beverage businesses damaged, here are details and what they're offering during the Covid-19 pandemic, where applicable.

JJ's Casa di Pizza

11 E. Mohawk St. (883-8200)

Hours are 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to midnight Friday, noon to midnight Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday. Offering both takeout and delivery.

Casa di Pizza's recovery had a stirring story behind it, too.

I didn’t know what to expect when we got here, I certainly wasn’t expecting everything already cleaned up, a pile of... Posted by JJ's Casa-Di-Pizza on Sunday, May 31, 2020

Thirsty Buffalo

555 Elmwood Ave. (878-03044)

Hours are 3 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday for takeout or delivery. Pared-down menu for takeout, but offers two-for-one drinks daily, plus specials throughout the week.

Statler City

107 Delaware Ave. (853-3300)

Alcohol and money were taken while a register was smashed in the bar area. The hotel officially changed hands last week when developer Douglas Jemal purchased it.

Moura's NY Deli

11 Court St. (856-2924)

Not open during pandemic, but owner Mark Kabalan had a message for the public. "What bothers me more than the broken window is the lack of respect for small business and our local economy. It also comes after having to close for over 10 weeks.

"I've always known Buffalonians (my customers, mainly) to be supportive and courteous, and we've always felt a high level of respect and admiration, for what we do and who we are, from them. I'm very much against violence of any kind, including police brutality, but I do believe that some people were taking advantage of the situation. I do want justice and equal opportunity for all citizens, but spreading fear and causing destruction is not fighting for a cause ... "

[Read more: Cheap Eats on Moura's from 2014]

Roly Poly Sandwiches

846 Main St. (885-7659)

Open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, with delivery available. The business has been popular for quick lunches because of its proximity to the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus.

Thin Man Brewery

492 Elmwood Ave. (923-4100)

Offering online ordering, pickup and beer delivery on select days.

Chez Ami / Curtiss Hotel

210 Franklin St. (842-6800)

Offers curbside pickup at 4 p.m. daily, with specialty menus depending on the day of the week, and a regular menu.

Blue Mountain Coffees

509 Elmwood Ave. (883-5983)

Retail hours for the specialty grocer are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

Family Asian Groceries

163 W. Ferry St. (322-0020)

Retail hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Glory Market

472 Elmwood Ave. (710-8370)

Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

The building that used to house Yotality, at 715 Elmwood Ave., also was damaged. According to a sign on the front, the space has already been rented.