Wilson Foundation sponsors webinar for restaurants on reopening requirements

A free webinar for restaurateurs looking for the latest guidance on how to reopen while complying with state orders will be offered Wednesday, sponsored by the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation.

Restaurants are to be allowed to reopen to in-house customers under phase three of the state's reopening plan, whose date is uncertain.

The Niagara County Community College Small Business Development Center will present the webinar with a certified trainer from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Both sessions will be live and interactive.

Topics will include proper cleaning and disinfecting of restaurants, providing relevant personal protective equipment and how to maintain social distancing.

Restaurateurs may register by calling 210-2515 or online at the Small Business Development Center website under the Training tab.