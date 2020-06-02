Watch now: Retail stores on Williamsville's Main Street reopen – but slowly

Retail shops along Main Street in the Village of Williamsville were still largely locked and dark Tuesday, even after Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo gave the go-ahead to reopen just before noon.

But a handful of the advance guard jumped on the opportunity as soon as they learned they had clearance.

"We're all set. We have all the safety precautions in place," said Sarah Blawat, owner of Sarah's Vintage and Estate Jewelry, who opened up after Cuomo's press conference. "We worked hard the last week and a half."

She put up plexiglass guards, and has a thermometer on hand. The store will be disinfected and jewelry will be cleaned after each customer.

She said the store has done some online and curbside sales during the business shutdown, but "most of our customers are waiting for the actual reopening."

"We're very excited to start doing business again, as back to usual," she said. "We've worked 14 years, every single day, to build this business, and the last two months have been very difficult on everybody."

Other stores were planning to wait longer to ensure they are ready. Parkside Candy, for one, has a sign on its door saying it will open on June 12.

And Nest in the Village, which sells health and beauty items and things for the home, plans to spend the rest of this week finishing preparations, with hopes of opening no later than next Tuesday.

"We've decided to hold off a little bit, just to be sure everything in the store is in compliance with the mandate," owner Kim Addelman said. "We'll take care of any loose ends and make sure we have everything for the safety of people coming in, as well as the employees."

But she said she wasn't disappointed or frustrated by the state delays.

"We're a big proponent of flattening the curve, so we totally understood," Addelman said.

Some customers were even more excited to get back into stores.

Korinne Thorne, who just got engaged, was one of the first customers to return to Dalia's Bridal shop, where she and her mother spent time trying on various white wedding dresses Tuesday afternoon. Her mother had scheduled the appointment last week, with the hope it could be kept.

"Being able to actually come inside and try it on and have the experience be as much as it can be normal was definitely something I was hoping for," Thorne said. "Every girl dreams of going wedding dress shopping, and having my mom here and getting to do that was really special."

And she wasn't worried.

"They’re really respectful with wearing masks and socially distancing," she said, "so I feel totally safe."

Owner Dalia Nowak said she reopened the five-year-old business at noon, and had three appointments before 2 p.m., with more scheduled later in the day.

Nowak said she and her staff had spent the last week steaming the carpets, cleaning the furniture and wiping down all surfaces. Now that they're open, she said, "everything gets wiped down every half-hour," and they're alternating use of the seven changing rooms, wiping each one down after use and letting it sit for 30 minutes "before we let anyone in."

"This is our first official day being opened to actually let the brides, who are very excited, try things on," Nowak said. "It’s a very personal experience, and girls want to have that experience. ... Nobody wants to buy it online."

Not far away, at Clayton's Toys, co-owner Kellie Klos was relieved to see people again – both customers and her 10 employees, who were furloughed until recently.

"We’ve helped customers over the phone and some web, but it’s really nice to have faces and voices in the store again," she said. "This place is all about kids and fun, and it’s been very not kids and fun in here. It is wonderful to be able to have people back."

She said she was "surprised at the quantity of people" who wanted to come in prior to the opening.

"Our customers have been eager to come back," she said. "Our customers are why we're still in business after 104 years."

Klos said she and her business partner spent "most of the last two months preparing, the last two weeks in particular." Besides standard sanitizing, they raised some items up higher, put "a lot of plush" toys behind the counter, and put up a drop cloth over the five-and-dime "grabby stuff" to dissuade touching.

"How do you tell kids not to touch?" she said. "We're just trying to do as much as we can to make it as safe as we can."

Andi Binner was in the store on Tuesday afternoon, picking up two stuffed animals and a box of painted rocks for her trauma therapy practice. She said it was great for the store to be open.

"It was also important to me that it was done in a safe way, that I knew I wasn’t potentially exposing anyone or my family to Covid, so I was glad the governor handled things the way he did," Binner said.

Down the street, at Ruth Ann Boutique, manager Lynette Thompson said the store had planned to open Tuesday morning, but she was frustrated at having to wait until almost noon for the governor to announce what he had promised to declare on Monday afternoon.

So Thompson said the store would probably just wait until Wednesday to open. "Just because of everything else that's going on," she said.

Customers are impatient, though.

"We do have a lot of customers who definitely can’t wait to come in," Thompson said. "We’ve had phone calls already this morning."