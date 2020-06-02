Watch now: Police commissioner, protesters talk in Niagara Square

On Monday, protesters in Buffalo marched to police stations.

Tuesday, the police commissioner came to the protesters.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood came out to Niagara Square Tuesday afternoon and met with a crowd of at least four dozen demonstrators.

After the discussion, the organizer of Monday’s and Tuesday’s demonstrations announced the crowd would not march through the city like they did a day earlier.

“What we’re basically saying right now is that we’re going to be in solidarity with the commissioner as long as he’s agreed to back us when we’re trying to get these cops, that are not serving and protecting our community, fired,” said Mercedes Overstreet.

Overstreet said the demonstration at Niagara Square and march to the Ferry-Fillmore and Northeast district police stations on Monday was necessary and was what got the police commissioner to talk with them on Tuesday.

But after the peaceful demonstrators dispersed at about 6 p.m. Monday, others created a different environment, according to police and organizers. The night turned violent, and included a driver running over a state trooper and striking two other police personnel.

“I did not like what I saw yesterday after our protest,” Overstreet said.

Lockwood, who said the crowd he met with included “good people” with “legitimate complaints,” said he told the demonstrators the police department hears their concerns, but he encouraged those gathered not to make Tuesday’s event mobile.

“When you take it from this area and try to move into another area of the city, you draw some of the bad elements with you and then your voice and your concerns get distorted,” Lockwood said. “And like last night, the people that had major concerns, they were expressing it, and when they were asked to disperse they dispersed, but the bad elements stayed out there and they started throwing rocks. So now that shines a bad light on them.”

Some of the demonstrators’ complaints aired Tuesday included issues involving traffic stops and with the attitudes of some officers as they deal with the public, the commissioner said.

While he is sure there are areas where the two sides won’t necessarily come to an agreement, he committed to sitting down and talking further, Lockwood said.

“The good thing about it is we’re sitting down talking about it,” he said.