UB football adds two more recruits to 2021 freshman class

Two more players have announced verbal commitments to the University at Buffalo football program's incoming 2021 freshman class.

Chris King, a defensive end from Queens, N.Y., announced Tuesday on social media that he has verbally committed to join the Bulls' 2021 class.

King's commitment came less than 24 hours after Artez Hooker, a wide receiver from St. Petersburg, Fla., announced his verbal commitment to UB.

They are the eighth and ninth players to commit to the Bulls' 2021 class, and the third and fourth players in the last week to join that incoming freshman class, even though the NCAA has extended its recruiting dead period to July 31 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

King is a 6-foot-3, 235-pound weak-side defensive end, and 247Sports lists King, a 3-star recruit, as the No. 8 player in NY in its composite ratings. He had 59 tackles and six sacks for Christ the King in 2019, according to MaxPreps.

The 5-9 Hooker is a 3-star recruit, according to 247Sports' composite ratings. Hooker caught 45 passes for 675 yards and eight touchdowns in 13 games at Lakewood High School in 2019, according to MaxPreps. He also had 92 yards in kick returns.

247Sports currently ranks UB's 2021 recruiting class fourth in the Mid-American Conference and 58th in the nation.

Per NCAA rules, coaches are not allowed to comment on recruits until after they receive a signed National Letter of Intent. The early signing period for football is scheduled for Dec. 16-18.