Trump tweet boosts Jacobs, overshadows Mychajliw, Parlato

WASHINGTON -- Tuesday should have been a big day for Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw and attorney Beth Parlato, the upstart conservatives challenging State Sen. Chris Jacobs for the Republican nomination in New York's 27th congressional district primary on June 23.

Mychajliw hit the airwaves with his first campaign ad, while Parlato won an endorsement from a prominent statewide evangelical group.

But the biggest upstart conservative of them all trampled on their messages.

"Chris Jacobs (@JacobsNY27) will be a tremendous Congressman who will always fight for New York," President Trump tweeted Tuesday morning. "He is Strong on the Border, our Military and Vets, and the Second Amendment. Chris has my Complete and Total Endorsement! Vote for Chris on June 23!"

It was the second time Trump has tweeted in support of a candidate whom opponents call a "never Trumper." And for his part, Jacobs sounded forever grateful.

"Thank you @realDonaldTrump for your support and endorsement," Jacobs tweeted. "It is a deep honor and I look forward to working with you in Congress and bringing conservative leadership to Western New York on June 23rd!"

Jacobs' opponents noted there are two elections on June 23: the three-way Republican primary for the congressional nomination in November and the special election pitting Jacobs against Democrat Nate McMurray. They said Trump's support for Jacobs in the special election doesn't mean he'd be the strongest conservative voice for New York's most conservative congressional district.

"It didn't work out too well when he endorsed Mitt Romney," said Mychajliw, referring to Trump's endorsement of a Republican U.S. senator who went on to vote to impeach the president.

Mychajliw said he was not concerned that his first television ad began airing on Buffalo television stations on the same day as the president's tweet.

The ad is largely a gauzy look at Mychajliw's career as Erie County comptroller and a Trump supporter.

“Results matter. As Erie County comptroller I kept my promise to taxpayers. Like President Trump, I’m delivering results for conservatives," Mychajliw said in the ad. "Unlike Albany moderates, I supported President Trump from ‘Day One.’ I’m running for Congress to work with President Trump, and deliver for conservatives, just like I always have."

Meanwhile, Parlato -- who has outraised Mychajliw in the race so far -- celebrated the endorsement of the New Yorkers for Constitutional Freedoms PAC.

“Beth Parlato is an outstanding candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives," said Jason J. McGuire, executive director of the evangelical Christian group. "Beth is passionate about the sanctity of life, the centrality of traditional family, and the importance of constitutional liberties."

While Jacobs has won the endorsement of the National Right to Life Committee, Parlato noted that that was just for his campaign against McMurray. She also argued that Trump's endorsement of Jacobs covered the special election but not the primary occurring on the same day.

"He didn't endorse Jacobs over me," Parlato said.

While the three Republicans primary candidates continued to battle, McMurray continued to tweet. An avid user of Trump's favorite social media platform, McMurray spent much of Tuesday attacking Trump and Jacobs.

Speaking to Jacobs, McMurray tweeted: "1. What border are you strong on? We live in NY. You protecting us from Fort Erie, Ontario? 2. Beth Parlato, you are learning the hard way, Trump only cares about money. You ain’t rich enough. 3. After all this, if a Trump endorsement does it for you, you can have limp Chris."

Earlier in the day, McMurray lambasted Trump for visiting a church near the White House on Monday after law enforcement officers removed protesters using gas and rubber bullets.

"To Trump, 'Law & Order' means using the army to assault Americans," McMurray tweeted. "To Trump, 'Freedom of Religion' means standing in front of a church you don’t go to and doesn’t want you like you’re Jesus himself. To Trump, 'Freedom of Speech' means freedom of his speech."