Three charged with attempted burglary of University Heights store

Two women and a man from Buffalo face multiple charges after an attempted robbery of a University Heights footwear store Tuesday morning, according to the Amherst Police Department.

Jennifer Fedrick, a 26-year-old woman; Avery Stone, a 20-year-old man; and Trinity Diggs, a 20-year-old woman, were arrested on charges of third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree attempted burglary, fifth-degree conspiracy and possession of burglar tools.

According to police, shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday, Amherst police responded to a possible burglary in progress at the Villa store at University Plaza, 3500 Main St.

Officers say they found the front door of the store "smashed out" and saw a red Toyota SUV fleeing the scene. Police said the vehicle was stopped and all three occupants were taken into custody without incident.

There was as similar incident involving the Villa store on Sunday afternoon, but officials said the police report states only that the defendants broke glass; it does not indicate if the defendants broke glass that had been replaced or glass that was in a different area of the storefront.

The three defendants were processed and released on appearance tickets, with a return court date scheduled for July.