Three-alarm fire on Buffalo's West Side sends several people to hospital

A three-alarm fire early Tuesday morning on Buffalo's West Side sent several people to the hospital, according to fire officials.

The fire occurred in a three-story mixed-use building at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Chenango Street. A barbershop is on the ground floor with apartments above.

It was reported at 6:20 a.m., and 12 people were displaced as a result of the fire, officials said.

One firefighter was taken to Erie County Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Fire officials estimated the damage to the building at $425,000.

A group of four children huddled under a blanket on a nearby porch said that they smelled smoke and ran out of the building.

Fire officials are investigating the cause.