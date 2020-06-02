Three-alarm fire on Buffalo's West Side sends several people to hospital

A three-alarm fire early Tuesday morning on Buffalo's West Side sent several people to the hospital, according to fire officials.
The fire occurred in a three-story mixed-use building at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Chenango Street. A barbershop is on the ground floor with apartments above.
It was reported at 6:20 a.m., and 12 people were displaced as a result of the fire, officials said.
One firefighter was taken to Erie County Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Fire officials estimated the damage to the building at $425,000.
A group of four children huddled under a blanket on a nearby porch said that they smelled smoke and ran out of the building.
Fire officials are investigating the cause.
Fire officials at the scene said they don't know the cause yet. Several people were taken to the hospital.
