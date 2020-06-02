SMALL, Ann J. (Maltby)

Of Farnham, NY, entered into rest May 31, 2020 at age 83. Loving wife of Louis E. Small and the late Jack D. McCauley; dearest mother of Marjorie (John) Page and Duane (Susan) McCauley; grandmother of Jennifer Page, Brandon, Daniel and Ashlee McCauley; survived by two stepsons, Louis W. and Eric (Jennifer) Small and three stepdaughters; sister of the late Harold Maltby and Spencer Maltbie. Ann thoroughly enjoyed being a homemaker, taking care of her family and pets and tending to her gardens. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements were made by ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC.