Schumer, Reed join critics of Trump's visit to church

WASHINGTON – A day after law enforcement officers used tear gas and rubber bullets to clear peaceful protesters away from a church President Trump later visited for a photo op, two New York politicians who rarely agree – Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Rep. Tom Reed – firmly criticized those actions.

Schumer, the Senate's top Democrat, termed the episode "appalling." Speaking on the Senate floor Tuesday, Schumer added: "Republicans on both sides of the Capitol should be as outraged as we are."

Reed, a Corning Republican and co-chair of the House Problem Solvers Caucus, didn't exactly sound outraged by the president's actions, but in an interview, he made clear he disapproved.

"I would not have conducted that," Reed said of Trump's visit to St. John's Episcopal Church near the White House. "I would have tried to approach it much more in an empathetic type of setting. I would have reached out to those church leaders and said: 'Hey, let's do something at this historic site, given that it was attacked and it was damaged as a result of rioting and looting.' That would have probably been the more appropriate way to to address it."

The use of force against peaceful protesters in Lafayette Square in front of the White House, and Trump's subsequent visit to "the Church of the Presidents," reverberated across the capital Tuesday. Episcopal leaders and Democrats continued criticizing the episode and a smattering of Republicans did the same.

Schumer was so incensed that he and his Democratic colleagues drew up a resolution condemning the president's actions, but Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked the measure from coming to a vote.

Earlier on the Senate floor, Schumer excoriated Trump.

"The president’s relentless need to make a weak man feel strong led him to order federal law enforcement officers to gas peacefully assembled Americans so he could sneak his way to a church photo op," Schumer said.

Trump's move violated the constitutional right to freedom of assembly, Schumer said. Speaking to reporters later in the day, Schumer said he feared that Trump would go even further.

"He will take his power as far as he can get away with, even if it undoes large parts of our democracy," Schumer said. "That's what I believe about him."

Reed, normally a Trump supporter, didn't go nearly so far. But he made clear that he thinks the protesters in Lafayette Square should not have been gassed and removed.

"I don't like to see any type of protesters who are peacefully demonstrating being disrupted in a violent way," Reed said.

Noting that the right to peacefully protest "is fundamental to who we are as a country," Reed said of the crackdown: "Obviously, this is not something I want to see more of. I think standing with the peaceful protesters is more appropriate and is something that I know I'm going to be doing, have done virtually, and will continue to do."

Reed's comments came on a day when many prominent Republicans remained silent on Trump's actions.

Speaking against Schumer's resolution, McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, avoided the topic. He noted that the resolution did not address justice for black Americans or the street violence that has occurred in the week since a Minneapolis police officer killed a black man by kneeling on his neck.

Instead, the resolution "indulges in the myopic obsession with President Trump that has come to define the Democratic side of the aisle," McConnell said.

Democrats on both sides of the Capitol Hill had harsh words for Trump's actions.

"Trump is inciting violence and tear-gassing peaceful protesters for an empty photo-op," tweeted Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, a New York Democrat.

Meanwhile, Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, said it was "shameful" that the government used tear gas and rubber bullets against innocent citizens.

"It's having a detrimental impact when we're trying to deal with three crises: a public health crisis, an economic crisis and racial strife," Higgins said.