SAKY - Robert F. Age 57 of Buffalo, NY, May 31, 2020. Passed away after a brief illness. Beloved son of John and June (Griffin) Saky; dear brother of Kevin (Kathleen) Saky; He was known to everybody as Bobby and enjoyed spending time with his friends. No prior visitation. Private services. Arrangements by DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME.