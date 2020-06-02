Rob Gronkowski loses WWE 24/7 championship

Rob Gronkowski can officially turn his attention back to football.

Gronkowski, a Western New York native, lost his WWE 24/7 championship to R-Truth in a video shot in his backyard that was shown on "Monday Night Raw."

Gronkowski's title reign ended at 57 days, the longest in the history of the championship, which can be defended anywhere at any time.

R-Truth, who has won the title 36 times since March 2019, was disguised as a landscaper and hid in Gronkowski's yard. He rolled up Gronkowski from behind while Gronkowski was attempting to film a TikTok video.

Gronkowski won the title during "WrestleMania 36," which aired April 5. That was before he decided to return to the NFL and was traded to Tampa Bay.

The initial plan was for Gronkowski to make his in-ring debut at Summer Slam, which was scheduled for Boston. According to various reports, he has been released from his WWE contract.