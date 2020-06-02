Share this article

Open for business
Retailers impatient for reopening clearance

Sarah Blawat, owner of Sarah's Vintage and Estate Jewelry on Main Street in Williamsville, was ready to open back up when the governor restarted retail in Western New York on Tuesday, June 2. (Jonathan D. Epstein/The Buffalo News)
Retail shops along Main Street in the Village of Williamsville were still largely locked and dark Tuesday morning, but a handful of the advance guard were raring to open back up as soon as Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo gives the word.

Those few businesses whose owners and staff were on site said they had been preparing for some time, and were eager to be freed up.

"We're all set. We have all the safety precautions in place," said Sarah Blawat, owner of Sarah's Vintage and Estate Jewelry. "We're chomping at the bit, excited, ready to move forward."

And they were impatient, after having already been told that Tuesday would be the day, but not yet having received official clearance from the state. She said the store has done some online and curbside sales, but "most of our customers are waiting for the actual reopening."

"It's a little frustrating," Blawat said. "We worked hard the last week and a half to get plexiglass guards up and all the precautionary things, a thermometer, and everything prepared, and we're all set to go. We're hoping we'll hear shortly."

