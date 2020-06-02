Colleges plan for face-to-face classes, but fall remains uncertain on SUNY campuses

Canisius College intends to bring students back to campus for the fall semester. So do Daemen College and Hilbert College.

Niagara University and St. Bonaventure University are hopeful.

"It’s our full intention of being face-to-face for the fall,” said the Rev. James J. Maher, president at Niagara.

At the University at Buffalo and SUNY Buffalo State, leaders expect to have an answer for students within the next few weeks.

“Our plans are not solidified at this point,” said Katherine S. Conway-Turner, president at Buffalo State. “It seems you get new information every day, but we have been in scenario planning for several weeks.”

UB President Satish K. Tripathi said decisions about the fall semester will be made and communicated to the campus community in mid-to-late June.

Local colleges are grappling with the difficult decision on how to proceed amid the Covid-19 pandemic, wary of getting too far ahead of the state’s reopening plans but anxious to let students and parents know about what to plan for this fall.

The trend now has colleges leaning toward reopening campuses with pandemic precautions and social-distancing rules in place.

Across the nation, two-thirds of the 840 colleges and universities reporting so far plan to start fall classes with students on campus, according to the Chronicle of Higher Education, which has tracked the latest developments among colleges.

That includes Syracuse University and Rochester Institute of Technology.

“I don’t think a lot of people had to convince the governor it is important that colleges and universities in the state reopen,” said John J. Hurley, president of Canisius College. “There is a lot at stake for the economy of New York State, for the economy of lots of small towns where these colleges are the big game in town.”

There’s a lot at stake for colleges, too. The pandemic has placed higher education under intense financial pressures and colleges are worried their student enrollments will take a hit, particularly if instruction remains solely online.

St. Bonaventure, too, hopes to resume classes on campus when the semester starts Aug. 31. But the university isn’t quite ready to make that commitment until it gets more guidance from the state, said Thomas Missel, the university's chief communications officer.

So for now, colleges are planning – how best to socially distance, how to keep campuses sanitized like never before, how to quarantine should there be an outbreak on campus and how to conduct ongoing testing.

“It’s daunting,” Maher said, “but I think we feel really good about having sort of a playbook.”

“It has been a very intense planning period and, to be honest, quite overwhelming with the number of things you have to think about and address,” Hurley said.

“We have to see how the next couple rounds of reopening in New York go and I would say probably by the middle of July we will have a plan pretty well fleshed out,” Hurley said. “That way we can give families more concrete information about what to expect.”

What they should expect are campuses that will look a lot different come fall.

Masks, meals and weekends

“It probably involves masks for everyone in public places,” Hurley said. “It probably involves some sort of commitment to take and report temperatures on a regular basis. There’s going to be a lot more attention we’re going to have to pay to cleanliness on campus.”

In dining halls at Canisius, that probably means no buffet-style meals and eating in shifts to practice social distancing, Hurley said.

In hallways and corridors, that probably means more consideration for traffic patterns with one-way markers down certain stairwells and up others.

In residence halls, that probably means one student per room, unless the state approves a “family unit” of four students sharing a suite with the expectation they keep their circle small.

“We’re still waiting for a decision on that,” Hurley said. “So we’re planning for both scenarios.”

Expect similar changes in the classroom.

“We have a few different models,” said Gary A. Olson, the Daemen president.

For example, Olson said, half of a class might be in one room and half might be in the room next door with video linking the two.“The professor may actually walk back and forth,” Olson said.

That small learning environment is key for campuses like Hilbert in Hamburg, so amid Covid-19, course schedules may need some adjusting.

“What that will mean is we may have to go into the evenings, we may have to go into the weekends to make that work,” said Michael S. Brophy, president of Hilbert.

And a strong online component will still be important to reopening campuses.

“In order to administer a social-distancing program in the fall you effectively have to use some type of hybrid programming where you can have small classes and students can complete their coursework partially online,” Brophy said.

“Now that all of our faculty, not just some of them, have experience with distance learning, even for an in-person class certain sessions might be virtual,” said Olson. “And that said, we’ll be ready to pivot back to all virtual if need be.”

In fact, one strategy emerging among some colleges and universities is to alter the fall semester by keeping students on campus all the way through Thanksgiving. Then, they would finish the semester remotely to avoid having them return to school.

“That’s something we would be very open to considering,” Maher said.

SUNY regional rollout

Colleges and universities throughout the State University of New York system have been more cautious in making announcements about the fall semester.

Phase two of reopening from the state's coronavirus shutdown order has just started for some regions across the state. Education is part of phase four.

“We are working in close coordination with the state and campus presidents regarding potential scenarios for the fall semester,” SUNY spokeswoman Holly Liapis said in an email. “Our collective, primary concern will always be to ensure students have a safe and healthy environment for learning.”

For now, state colleges and universities are putting together their plans to be vetted by SUNY and the governor’s office sometime in June, Conway-Turner said.

She hopes that review happens sooner in June than later so campuses can make their intentions public.

“One of the things we often talk about in the SUNY family is how different the regions are,” Conway-Turner said.

“So, I think there will be regional differences in what the openings will look like, depending on where you’re located and what resources you have in your area,” she said. “I do expect that to be part of how people roll out.”

At UB, the university has been planning different scenarios for the upcoming academic year, said Provost A. Scott Weber.

“I think without a doubt the Covid-19 pandemic is going to change the way we teach our students,” Weber said. “It seems really unlikely, for example, that we’ll be offering large in-place lectures in any scenario.

“Rather,” Weber said, “if students are able to return for the fall semester it seems most likely that will be in a social-distancing mode within our classrooms, our research labs, the libraries and all around campus.”

Eager to return

At Daemen, Olson hopes students will be pleasantly surprised by what they find in the fall.

“Even while promoting social distancing, we want to keep our atmosphere a friendly place, so you’re not going to find everyone encased in plexiglass, for example,” Olson said. “There may be an occasional barrier or two like that, but instead it will be a much more natural social distancing that you will see.”

Brophy, of Hilbert, acknowledged the differences on campus this year might feel a little strange for some students.

“But I can tell you, based on the feedback we have from students, they want to come back and the new students want to be here,” Brophy said.

Conway-Turner agreed. After months away from campus and secluded in their homes, students are ready to return.

“There are probably some people fearful and concerned, but they’re not the ones we’re hearing from,” Conway-Turner said. “We’re hearing from the students and parents who are eager to get back and establish what they know or what they hope to be their college experience.

“I just continue to tell them, ‘I’ll let you know as soon as we know.’ ”