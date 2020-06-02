Preservationists pave the way for a stronger Buffalo

By Jessie Fisher

Recently, The Buffalo News' editorial board published an opinion calling preservationists and developers “zealots” in need of compromise. This is both demeaning and creates a false equivalency that obscures the real issues.

The truth is that the value created by tens of thousands of homeowners and small business owners over decades far surpasses the value created by a small handful of large developers who are taking advantage of improved economic conditions in the city.

These tropes are not only old and tired, but they reflect a way of thinking that has damaged some neighborhoods and nearly destroyed others, and which have proved to be the antithesis of good urban design and healthy economic development. Rather, investment in historic preservation has been proved – in Buffalo and beyond – to be the very core of healthy and sustainable growth.

Read any national article touting Buffalo’s recent “renaissance” and within the first paragraph you will see a reference to our amazing historic building stock. And not just our treasure trove of high style buildings by big name architects, but the grace and livability contained in the fabric of our historic homes and neighborhood business districts.

As The News points out, we are lucky to have business people like Howard Zemsky and Rocco Termini, and Preservation Buffalo Niagara has given awards to both. But it is the neighborhood residents and homeowners (aka preservationists) whose hard work made it possible – not to mention profitable – for those business people to come in and build large-scale projects.

Without the vision and perseverance of the preservationists who kept those neighborhood buildings standing during tough times when previous News editorial boards assailed them as “eyesores,” and without homeowners and small business owners who made their investments, no large-scale developers would be looking to build in our community.

Their profit depends on our small-scale investments in the places we call home.

Today, downtown Buffalo is littered with parking lots because we were promised that new growth would come if historic buildings came down. There are also 9,000 vacant lots in once thriving residential neighborhoods because we were promised that if just one vacant house was removed, safety and security would follow.

We know these things now for the untruths they were and continue to be. We also know that we have already destroyed far more than we will regain in our lifetime. There is plenty of room for both preservation and new construction without raising the false flag of obstructionism.

For all these reasons, the small house we save today is the foundation for a better tomorrow.

Jessie Fisher is executive director of Preservation Buffalo Niagara.