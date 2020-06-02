Phase two reopening overshadowed by curfews, clashes with police

The phase two reopening for Western New York, eagerly anticipated, finally arrived on Tuesday, but came overshadowed by immediate concerns about unrest, violence and property destruction.

"We all thought this would be a good day," Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said.

Instead, he called a news conference Tuesday to explain the countywide curfew he ordered and talked about police officers who were run over and individuals who were shot Monday night.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Western New York has moved into phase two of reopening from the state's coronavirus shutdown order. That means most shops, professional offices, car dealerships, hair salons and barbershops can reopen.

Even the governor's daily Covid-19 press briefing, normally focused on updating residents about deaths, hospitalizations, testing and ways to slow the spread, dealt with the civil unrest. Cuomo on Tuesday appealed for calm and better policing in cities across the state that have been rocked by protests, looting and destruction.

Instead of beginning with the latest Covid-19 numbers, he mentioned "Day 94" of the coronavirus pandemic in the same slide as "Day 9" of the protests and criminal disturbances.

"We have multiple crises that are colliding, and that creates confusion and disorientation," Cuomo said. "And that's where we are now."

He added, "You're trying to deal with these two situations, which are very different, in the middle of a dynamic in this country of racial division and a hyper-political environment, and a nation that is more divided than it has ever been at any time in my lifetime. So what do we do? We must first take a step back, gain some perspective and separate the issues."

Poloncarz echoed similar sentiments Tuesday.

"Today is the day in which we reopen for phase two," he said. "There are barbers and stylists that are actually out there. I need a haircut. I want to get back to normal life. But we have to do what's right for Covid-19, and we have to do what's right to protect our community."

In regard to reopening the economy, Cuomo announced the Capital Region will open for phase two Wednesday, with New York City on track to open for phase one on Monday.

He also said all summer camps will be allowed to open on June 29, though no decision has been made about sleep-away camps.

State and local officials remain concerned about the potential affect the protest gatherings could have on Covid-19 hospitalization numbers.

"The last thing we want to do is see a spike in the Covid cases, and that is one of the complications of these compounding crises," Cuomo said.

In phase two, businesses in many broad categories are now allowed to reopen:

Hair salons and barbershops

Office-based businesses like professional services, nonprofits, technology and administrative support

Real estate

Commercial building management

Vehicle sales, leasing and rentals

Retail repair, rental and cleaning

In-store retail shopping

Reopening plans for some businesses will immediately be hampered by curfews that went into effect at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Erie County and will remain in effect in Buffalo for the remainder of the week.

Retail stores may open under the following guidelines: Businesses must operate with a workforce reduced by 50% and limit customer traffic to 50% of a store's occupancy. While malls with 100,000 square feet will remain closed, stores with exterior entrances can reopen.

Barbers and hair stylists will have to wear both a face covering/mask and a face shield when interacting with customers.

All businesses that reopen under phase two must attest to the state that they have a business plan in place to conform with mandated social distancing and health safety requirements.

Erie County and four neighboring counties – Niagara, Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua – are considered by the state as a regional group for reopening purposes.

In light of the phase two reopening, many libraries are expected to open for walk-in traffic and shelf browsing by next week, said Buffalo and Erie County Public Library Director Mary Jean Jakubowski.

Restaurants and bars remain closed until phase three, and recreation and entertainment closed until phase four, the last reopening phase. Each phase is spaced at least two weeks apart.

About their concern over the unrest, Cuomo and local leaders separated protesters who are "rightfully outraged" and demand justice, and criminals/looters who are "opportunists who are seizing and exploiting the moment."

"There is no comparison between those two," Cuomo said. "The looting and criminal activity must be stopped immediately."

He said the unrest in most parts of the state has been manageable and pointed out that all major cities, including Buffalo, have enacted curfews to deter criminal activities.

"The curfew is not to harass protesters, is not to harass law-abiding citizens," Cuomo said. "The curfews are designed to help the police deal with the looters."

Local curfews were originally called by Buffalo and other first-ring cities and towns, but Poloncarz said rural county police forces were aiding other communities and recommended a countywide curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The countywide curfew will be re-evaluated with local mayors and town supervisors on a day-to-day basis, he said, once again urging all protesters to protest peacefully.

Cuomo singled out New York City for heavy criticism. He referred to looting in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Manhattan in which New York City failed to protect people and property. He said both the city police and Mayor Bill de Blasio had failed its citizens.

"The police in New York City were not effective in doing their job last night, period," he said.