Officers who were struck by SUV at protest identified

The three law enforcement members struck by an SUV Monday night at a Bailey Avenue protest in Buffalo have been identified.

They are State Police Trooper Ronald Ensminger Jr., a 19-year veteran, who suffered the most severe injuries, a shattered pelvis and broken leg; Buffalo Police Officer Joseph W. Walters, who suffered a broken leg; and Trooper Randall Shenefiel, a 17-year veteran, who suffered a hand/wrist injury.

Ensminger is believed to be at Erie County Medical Center. Walters and Shenefiel were treated and later released.

The driver and two occupants of the 2002 Ford Explorer that struck the three officers in the vicinity of the Northeast District station were taken into custody. The driver and one of the occupants had gunshot wounds. An investigation to determine if the driver intentionally drove the vehicle into the police is continuing.

One aspect of the investigation is focusing on when the driver and occupant had been wounded by the gunfire, police said.