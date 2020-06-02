Local leaders ask protesters to 'pause'

Local leaders didn't foresee Monday night's clashes with police. The protest organizers were known. Police intelligence turned up no reasons to worry.

County Executive Mark Poloncarz received regular updates Monday -- all peaceful -- and so he felt relaxed enough to watch an Avengers movie.

"Then, of course, my phone blew up," he said.

The organized, peaceful march started in Niagara Square and protesters made their way through East Side streets until reaching the Northeast District Police Station on Bailey Avenue. Most protesters left.

"The people who stayed after were there for other reasons," said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown. "They were not there to address issues of racial injustice or police brutality. For some people it was a cover to loot, to vandalize, to throw rocks, to try to injure. We cannot allow that to happen."

The night ended with tear gas, riot gear and three police officers struck by a car on Bailey Avenue near the police station.

Brown added, "I want members of the community to hear what I am saying: Children in our community, of all backgrounds, are scared."

He urged protesters to "pause" from protesting every day or allowing protests to run into the evening. The message they are sending regarding injustice and police brutality has been received, he said.

"The message is out. We get it. We feel it," he said regarding police brutality and institutional racism. "I can tell the black community, that as a black man who happens to be mayor, or a mayor who happens to be black, I feel the sting and pain of racism every single day myself."

Both he and Poloncarz said that with the assistance of the State Police and with new curfew orders in place, they do not need to ask for help from the National Guard or over-police the community to keep people safe.

The city curfew, which runs from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., remains in effect through the end of the week. The need for a countywide curfew will be re-evaluated on a daily basis, said Poloncarz, who once again has 24-hour security in light of recent events.

In hindsight, Poloncarz said, he regrets he didn't impose a curfew Monday.

"We will get through this," he said. "We just need to get through this as quickly as possible."