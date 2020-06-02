Jamestown Metal Products shutting down

Jamestown Metal Products will close its doors, eliminating 80 jobs, according to a notice filed with the state Labor Department.

The company, a division of Institutional Casework, said it would end operations at the Blackstone Avenue facility on Sept. 4.

Jamestown Metal Products makes steel and stainless steel cabinets, casework, and fume hoods used in medical, educational, governmental and industrial applications.

Ron Warner, an official with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 65, said the company's decision to close the plant "was a total shock to the employees and us."

Warner said the company in February was initially going to shutter half of the Jamestown facility in February and move the work to Tennessee, but changed its plans later that month, to keep the work in Jamestown.

An official with Institutional Casework could not be reached to comment on Tuesday.