Phase two begins in Western New York today, amid growing unrest

The Western New York region today moves into phase two of reopening from the state's coronavirus shutdown order, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said at his morning press briefing. That means most shops, professional offices, car dealerships, hair salons and barbershops can reopen for business.

"Buffalo enters phase two today," Cuomo said.

But his announcement, which was anticipated, came clouded amid the unrest found in cities across the state in the aftermath of protests and community outrage over the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer now charged with murder.

The governor's daily press briefings normally focus on updating residents about the status and impact of the coronavirus. But Cuomo spent much of Tuesday's appealing for calm and better policing in cities across the state that have been rocked by protests, looting and destruction.

Instead of beginning with the latest Covid-19 numbers, he mentioned "Day 94" of the coronavirus pandemic in the same slide as "Day 9" of the protests and criminal disturbances.

"We have multiple crises that are colliding, and that creates confusion and disorientation," Cuomo said. "And that's where we are now."

He added, "You're trying to deal with these two situations, which are very different, in the middle of a dynamic in this country of racial division and a hyper political environment, and a nation that is more divided than it has ever been at any time in my lifetime. So what do we do? We must first take a step back, gain some perspective and separate the issues."

In regard to reopening the economy, Cuomo announced the Capital Region will open for phase two Wednesday, with New York City finally on track to open for phase one on Monday.

He also said all summer camps will be allowed to open on June 29, though no decision has been made about sleep-away camps.

All businesses that reopen under phase two must have plans in place to meet restrictive state mandates over occupancy levels and protective equipment for employees.

State and local officials remain concerned about the potential affect the protest gatherings could have on Covid-19 hospitalization numbers.

"The last thing we want to do is see a spike in the Covid cases, and that is one of the complications of these compounding crises," Cuomo said.

In phase two, businesses in many broad categories are now allowed to reopen:

Hair salons and barbershops

Office-based businesses like professional services, nonprofits, technology and administrative support

Real estate

Commercial building management

Vehicle sales, leasing and rentals

Retail repair, rental and cleaning

In-store retail shopping

The governor's announcement comes as a relief to business owners who have been left in limbo while awaiting word about when they could move forward with reopening. Though the governor had said an announcement would be made Monday afternoon regarding the reopening, he didn't make his announcement until today.

Reopening plans for some businesses will immediately be hampered by 8 p.m. curfews that went into effect for Erie County for tonight and will remain in effect for the City of Buffalo for the remainder of the week.

Retail stores may open under the following guidelines: Businesses must operate with a workforce reduced by 50% and limit customer traffic to 50% of a store's occupancy. While malls with 100,000 square feet will remain closed, stores with exterior entrances can reopen.

Barbers and hair stylists will have to wear both a face covering/mask and a face shield when interacting with customers.

All businesses that reopen under phase two must attest to the state that they have a business plan in place to conform with mandated social distancing and health safety requirements. The actual plan does not need to be filed with the state.

Erie County and four neighboring counties – Niagara, Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua – are considered by the state as a regional group for reopening purposes.

In light of the phase two reopening, many libraries are expected to open for walk-in traffic and shelf browsing by next week, said Director Mary Jean Jakubowski.

The data which determine the phases of reopening include hospitalization rates, intensive care usage and death rates due to the coronavirus, all of which have been falling in Western New York.

According to the state's previously announced parameters, it takes at least two weeks to advance to the next phase of reopening. There are four phases in all: Restaurants and food service reopenings are part of phase three (earliest start date of June 16); reopening of recreation and entertainment venues are part of phase four (earliest start date of June 30).

Based on a reopening Tuesday, Western New York will become the sixth region of New York, all upstate, to move to phase two, Cuomo said.

The Central New York, Mohawk Valley, North Country, Southern Tier and Finger Lakes regions have already moved to phase two. The Finger Lakes region includes Rochester's Monroe County as well as Orleans, Wyoming and Genesee counties.

Returning to the concern over the unrest across the state and country, Cuomo separated protesters who are "rightfully outraged" and demand justice, and criminals/looters who are "opportunists who are seizing and exploiting the moment."

"There is no comparison between those two," Cuomo said. "The looting and criminal activity must be stopped immediately."

He said the unrest in most parts of the state has been manageable and pointed out that all major cities, including Buffalo, have enacted curfews to deter criminal activities.

"The curfew is not to harass protesters, is not to harass law-abiding citizens," Cuomo said. "The curfews are designed to help the police deal with the looters."

But the governor singled out New York City for heavy criticism. He referred to looting in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Manhattan in which New York City failed to protect people and property. He said both the city police and Mayor Bill de Blasio had failed its citizens.

"The police in New York City were not effective in doing their job last night, period," he said.