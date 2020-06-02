Residents seek solutions as violence recalls some of Buffalo's darkest days

Leona Harper lived through Buffalo's race riots of the 1960s as a child growing up on Landon Street off Jefferson Avenue.

She was afraid to go outside when the violence started. Her mother would tell the kids to hit the floor when the shooting started.

That's why what happened in her neighborhood Monday – when a protest over police brutality turned violent and led to three police officers being hit by an SUV on Bailey Avenue – felt sadly familiar.

"I experienced the looting, the shooting, the breaking of glass," said Harper, president of the Comstock Community Block Club. "I'm living this all over again. It hurts my heart. I will never ever forget what's happening."

Harper was among the residents, elected officials and community leaders who said they support peaceful protests against police brutality in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. But they condemned the violence that followed the demonstrations that has devastated Buffalo and cities across the United States.

"Wake up people. Be a part of solution. Go to Council meetings. Start a block club. Speak up. Stop acting out," Harper said. "Violence is not going to get us nowhere. Sit down and communicate."

Some Common Council Members said they are planning community conversations to help quell the unrest. Harper said the focus should be shifted from violent incidents like the one that happened Monday night and directed to making a change.

Veronica Ross has lived in the neighborhood for about seven years. She said she "totally roots" for peaceful protests but also understands the underlying anger and desperation that is fueling the rioting.

"We're angry, tired, scared, confused. We have so many emotions that are coming out as violent because we haven't been able to express them," she said. "You can't expect us to be quiet and be peaceful forever because that means the (police killings) will go on forever."

Ross was among a group of women who showed around 8 a.m. Tuesday on Bailey Avenue around the site of the incidents the night before to help clean up, she said.

"I live here in this community. I may be afraid, but this is my community. I'm going to continue to pick up the pieces," she said, fighting back tears.

She said she is concerned that the violence and unrest will continue primarily because the protests – including the peaceful and violent ones – are not only about Floyd. He was just one person among so many names, she said.

"He was just the flame that lit the match, the tipping point" for the Black community, she said.

University Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt said the destruction on Bailey Avenue angered him. He noted that the East Side doesn't receive the resources that flow to other city neighborhoods, and scenes like the one Monday night will not encourage people to invest in it.

"I know the struggle. I know the challenges, but I can't agree with anyone ... tearing up what we're trying to build up in our neighborhoods," he said.

Wyatt said he plans to speak with Council President Darius G. Pridgen to schedule a community meeting to develop a strategy that will lead to solutions.

"We can't keep reacting on emotion every time a police officer kills a black person," he said.

"You can't get change by looting," he added. "That's criminal. The people out there rioting are probably not even voters. You want change, but you don't even vote."

Masten Council Member Ulysees O. Wingo, whose district includes a portion of Bailey Avenue, said he will host a virtual Town Hall meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday that will be streamed live on his Facebook page to "build a coalition of generations to address these systemic issues that plague our black community," according to the flier.

"I am so hurt because I believe this energy should be redirected so that it's constructive and not destructive," Wingo said.

The public is asked to email questions and comments to bjohnson@city-buffalo.com prior to the event, but there will be time set aside to answer questions submitted during the livestream.