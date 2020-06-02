Watch now: How the chaos unfolded on Bailey Avenue

A Facebook video posted by user abu.zakaria.355 details the events of Monday night, including police movement on a Bailey Avenue protest and, seconds later, an SUV running over a state trooper.

Here is a look at what appears in the video, which is 27-1/2 minutes long and was posted at 9:24 p.m. The times listed below are approximate based on the posting time and the time elapsed on the video.

The video was shot from an upper story apartment on Decker Ave., close to the intersection with Bailey Ave.

For much of the video, the perspective is looking east from Decker towards Bailey. The Farm Fresh Market at 2724 Bailey Ave., and its parking lot at the northwest corner of Bailey and Decker, is visible across the street.

The Bailey-Decker intersection is about two streets south of the Buffalo Police Department's District Station at 2767 Bailey Ave., where a peaceful protest concluded in the daytime hours, but officials said unrest continued into nightfall.

The video opens with the scene of a line of law enforcement officers stretching across Bailey Ave., just north of Decker. Traffic headed north on Bailey is being diverted west on Decker.

9:29 p.m. Protesters appear on the south side of the Bailey-Decker intersection.

9:30 p.m. A group of protesters are walking with their hands in the air.

The sound of a helicopter can be heard.

A man who appears to wear a white helmet is facing south on Bailey and yelling. Much of it can not be understood. He seems to say "Minneapolis" at one point.

Later, he yells: "We’re here for Buffalo!"

9:31 p.m. The camera pans up to see the helicopter.

9:32 p.m. Some people appear to be yelling at police. A few more individuals join the man in the white helmet. There are about a half dozen people in the street; a few more are on the sidewalk. Several people have phones raised, ostensibly recording.

More law enforcement personnel join the line of officers across Bailey, which becomes fortified from a single line now to two deep. In some places it appears to be three deep. Many appear to be Buffalo Police officers in riot gear; other officers are in military fatigues.

There is an armored vehicle behind the line of law enforcement.

9:37 p.m. What appears to be a cameraman, who walked from the south end of Bailey, walks north to apparently interview the vocal leader with the white helmet, as well as another man.

A group of protesters now seems to be at about 10 to 12 people. They are visible on Bailey, behind the cameraman. Most have their arms raised. There may be more people as part of that group further south on Bailey, but it is impossible to tell due to the camera angle.

The two men being interviewed have their backs to the line of police. Both have their hands in the air. The man who had been shouting earlier is holding what appears to be the white helmet in his left hand.

The cameraman appears to be interviewing the two men for about 10 seconds when other protesters begin to run south on Bailey as a result of the police line driving forward.

The police line is led by a handful of officers who burst forward to tackle the man with the white helmet. One officer takes him down and multiple officers follow. The white helmet bounces a few feet down the street.

The cameraman is not tackled. He steps on to the sidewalk on the east side of the street and avoids the officers.

As the one man is tackled, dozens of officers move south down Bailey Avenue.

One officer swings what appears to be a long stick or a baton in the area in front of him; he does not appear to be swinging it at a person. Another officer with a barking K9 is toward the front. At least one officer appears to possibly holding a stun gun. Other officers on the east side of Bailey appear to be swinging batons in front of them, but not at people.

The line of officers then appears to slow, forming a new line that is now south of the Bailey-Decker intersection. The group includes several more K9 units.

As that line is formed, what sounds like gunshots are audible in the distance, but the police do not react to the sounds.

9:37:30 p.m. One officer throws something south down Bailey.

An armored vehicle drives slowly behind the police line.

9:37:40 p.m. The line of officers starts to scatter as they apparently see a vehicle coming toward them.

Law enforcement officers run to each side of the street.

One officer, who apparently may have fallen down, is lying on the street when he is run over by the SUV.

Some officers fire shots at the SUV as it continues north on Bailey.

As officers tend to what looks like two officers on the ground, the police line reforms across Bailey.

9:38.30 p.m.: Two officers with weapons raised yell at a blue pickup truck parked on Decker, near the camera, which apparently started its engine. The officers let the truck turn around and leave as a K9 barks and the helicopter is heard overhead.

9:41 p.m. The cameraman leaves the window briefly.

9:43 p.m. The line of officers has apparently moved down Bailey. Some officers, with weapons raised, have moved west on Decker and into the parking lot of the Fresh Mart.

There now appears to be one injured officer being attended to on the sidewalk.

A vehicle is stopped on Decker. A spotlight is on it from the helicopter, and officers with guns drawn direct the car to turnaround and drive west down Decker.

Officers may have been trying to keep that sidestreet clear for an ambulance, which arrives for the officer who has remained on the sidewalk.

9:50 p.m. The remaining injured officer is placed into the ambulance via a stretcher.

9:51 p.m. Officers with guns drawn yell at another car coming down Decker to turn around, which it does.

Watch the complete video below: