Horse racing in region ready to enter starting gate

Queue the "Call to the Post" as racetracks in New York State and Southern Ontario are about to be open for business.

Resumption of racing locally commences Tuesday across the Peace Bridge when Fort Erie Race Track opens its 2020 racing season at the border oval at 1:20 p.m. with eight races on tap.

Belmont Park will kick off a 25-day spring/summer meeting Wednesday with a big card, including three millionaires running in the Grade 3 Beaugay Stakes and Saratoga Race Course will officially open its Oklahoma Training Track.

On Friday afternoon, Buffalo Raceway announced it was granted permission to resume racing and will start harness racing at the half-mile oval in Hamburg at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Fort Erie Race Track

For the first time its 123-year history, the grandstand will be empty as racing will be conducted spectator-free due because of the coronavirus pandemic. The live racing calendar will run Mondays and Tuesdays through Oct. 13, a change from the previous Sunday-Tuesday schedule.

Tom Valiquette, chief operating and financial officer of the Fort Erie Live Racing Consortium, said he sees the change in schedule as an opportunity to enhance handle.

“We’ve always known, quite frankly, that our total handle has been higher on a Monday or Tuesday than it has been on a weekend,” Valiquette said. “We unfortunately don’t really compete against the Saratogas, the Woodbines and the Churchills of the world. When we’re in a market with a lot less competition, we can do much better.”

In addition, with attendance a nonfactor, moving from Sundays made more sense financially.

“We do share a large population with Woodbine and not just horses, but people, and when we’re both running on Sunday, it makes it difficult on the horsepeople and everyone else,” Valiquette said.

Paddock analyst and track handicapper Ashley Mailloux will use technology to provide her expert analysis as she hails from Buffalo. With travel restricted between the U.S. and Canada, Mailloux will use social media and video content to assist bettors.

“While I’ll miss being at the track to watch the races in person, it’ll be fun to tune in from home and to study the races,” Mailloux said. “I’m truly happy for the horsemen, grooms and owners that we will be able to race during this time. That’s huge and one of the most important things, as this is a source of employment and livelihood for so many.”

The track’s signature race and second jewel of Canada’s Triple Crown, the $400,000 Prince of Wales Stakes, will be run Tuesday, Sept. 29, just 17 days after the Queen’s Plate.

With the American Triple Crown dates being scrambled this year, the Canadian Triple Crown will be run in order, although moving the Prince of Wales to before the Plate was a slight possibility.

“For us, it didn’t really make a lot of sense, really. We wouldn’t receive any benefit jumping in front of them,” Valiquette said.

It was, however, shortened by seven days since moving the race to a Tuesday evening in 2013. The quick turnaround is due to scheduling issues related to getting all three races in while the weather is still cooperating.

The Breeders' Stakes, the third leg, is scheduled for Oct. 20.

“In reality, it was a rush to get all three races in by the end of the year,” Valiquette said. “With the last race being a turf race, it was just a matter of scheduling. It’s not ideal without a doubt.”

Tuesday’s card includes eight races and just 46 entries. An outbreak of EHV-1 (equine herpesvirus) at Woodbine in mid-May has affected the Canadian horse population.

“It’s unfortunate with the situation with the EHV-1 at Woodbine, that basically has restricted the movement of horses within Ontario,” Valiquette said. “Not only would we have horses shipping in to race that day, but that can’t happen right now, so it’s certainly hurting us on our opening-day card.”

“We have Covid-19 for humans and EHV-1 for horses, so we’ve got it all.”

Belmont Park

Thoroughbred racing in New York was suspended March 19 after a backstretch worker tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The shortened Belmont meet will be highlighted by 40 stakes races, with at least one per day during the 25 race dates. The signature race will be the first leg of this year’s Triple Crown and the 152nd running of the Belmont Stakes, which will be held on June 20 at 1 1/8 miles.

Wednesday’s opening-day card will feature the Grade 3 Beaugay, a 1 1/6-mile inner turf race with millionaires Rushing Fall, Got Stormy and Fifty Five vying for the $100,000 purse. Chad Brown, the four-time Eclipse winning trainer, will saddle Rushing Fall and Fifty Five and said he’s looking forward to being back in the Belmont paddock.

“I've been back in New York now for a couple of weeks and I feel they're really doing a great job of keeping the backside safe,” Brown said. “I feel very comfortable training here. There's a lot of people doing a lot of hard work to get racing up and going again and I'm really looking forward to it.”

Appropriately, a horse named Fauci, a 2-year-old son of Malibu Moon named for Dr. Anthony Fauci, is set for his debut Wednesday in Race 3 at Belmont Park. Trained by Wesley Ward, the horse's future could include Royal Ascot, if all goes well.

The $1 million Belmont Stakes is shaping up to be quite a race with enhanced Kentucky Derby qualifying points available to the top four finishers at 150-60-30-15, respectively. The race typically run at 1 1/2 miles was shortened to accommodate the 3-year-olds, who still haven’t run the mile-and-a-quarter classic distance.

The field could be the largest in many years, with 16 potential gates available. The first eight starters will be given preference based on earnings in graded stakes at a mile or longer. The next five starters will line up according to nonrestricted stakes earnings regardless of distance. Should the race oversubscribe, a selection panel will determine the final three starters.

The Kentucky Derby is now the second leg in the Triple Crown and will be held Sept. 5 at Churchill Downs. The Preakness will become the final leg and will be run Oct. 3 at Pimlico.

The Belmont Stakes Day card will feature six graded races, including four Grade 1 events led by the Belmont. The Independence Day card will offer five graded stakes July 4, highlighted by the $500,000 Metropolitan Handicap, an automatic qualifier for the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile.

Due to the statewide casino closures, NYRA has been forced to make adjustments to the purse structure to account for the absence of VLT monies. "Without the casino operating and without on-track attendance, we've had to make significant purse cuts,” said Martin Panza, NYRA’s senior vice president of racing operations.

The stakes races have taken the biggest cuts, Panza said, to help the majority of the horsemen on the backstretch competing in the every day claiming and allowance races.

Buffalo Raceway

After several back-and-forth submissions of guidelines with the New York State Gaming Commission during the week, Buffalo Raceway Director of Operations Jonathan Cramer got the phone call he was waiting for around 5 p.m. on Friday.

“It was a big relief,” said Cramer. “We submitted everything to the Gaming Commission on Wednesday, wherein we had to modify several procedures and once they were approved we then had to satisfy the New York State Department of Health and their protocols.”

“One thing I can tell you is that we are itching and ready to go.”

Buffalo will race for the first time since March 16.

Opening night on Wednesday’s first post is scheduled for 6 p.m. with 13 races on tap at the Fairgrounds oval. The Raceway will run at 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays through July 18.

Saratoga Race Course

With the Belmont meet scheduled to run through July 12, the current plan is to start the Saratoga summer meeting July 16.

The first step toward making that a reality occurred with plans to open the Saratoga barn area to horsemen on Tuesday and open the Oklahoma Training Track on Thursday.

Delayed from its traditional mid-April timeline due to the pandemic, the training track will be open for training, but the track and viewing stand will be closed to owners and the public.

Still up in the air, however, is the Saratoga stakes schedule. A careful eye will be placed on the date of the Travers, traditionally held for 3-year-olds on the last Saturday in August. With the Kentucky Derby slated for a week later, most racing pundits anticipate NYRA will move up the mile-and-a-quarter Midsummer Derby to earlier in the meeting.

Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.