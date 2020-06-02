Hair today, gone tomorrow as the cutting and coloring commences

Charlie Todaro's eighth-grade drive-thru graduation from Maryvale Middle School is June 13. He and his mother agreed that he really, really needed a haircut.

It finally happened Tuesday at the Supercuts on Union Road in Cheektowaga.

"He couldn't wait to go. It grew so fast. We have always come here, since he was 1," said Karen Todaro, who has a hair appointment of her own at the same place at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Tuesday was the day hair salons and barber shops had been expected to be able to welcome back clients for haircuts and color under the phase two reopening of Western New York – under certain guidelines.

While not all salons had planned to reopen, others had made the decision and preparations to move ahead.

There was some confusion Tuesday morning surrounding whether there had been official clearance from the state. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo gave the go-ahead during his late-morning press briefing.

Jackie LoVullo, of Amherst, was ready to head to a chair. She was an early customer at Chez Ann Salon in Amherst, where all protocols were in place.

"I was No. 2. It felt so good, and I felt so much better after," she said. "My hair looks perfect for the next seven weeks. It was such a relief to do it. I felt like it was Christmas morning."

Many salons had decided to postpone reopening.

Tasha Burrell, owner of Head Quarters Design Studio, 1016 Kensington Ave., and the Loc Room, 1012 Kensington Ave., said she is getting everything in place and booking appointments for Friday.

She has 15 clients booked and 25 people on a waiting list.

"Everybody's really excited about coming back. When people call and hear me answer the phone, they're screaming. They are so happy – like they won the lottery," Burrell said.

"Of course we have some people we consider to be high risk – older clients, people with oxygen tanks – so what we don't want to do is have those people in without having everything we need as precaution together," she said.

Some Western New York clients aren't in a big rush to book an appointment for when salons opened, even though they say their hair is a mess.

One retired woman said on Facebook that she asked her stylist to first take care of clients who are still working. Others didn’t want to add yet another booking to an overwhelmed stylist, out of concern for her physical and mental health. Another said he simply was waiting until business slowed down in July.

What's clear is that it has been a challenging time for salons.

Capello Salons posted this on its Facebook page: “Unfortunately, at this time, we will not be opening during phase II due to the unreasonable guidelines placed on us by NYS.”

Among the state’s mandatory requirements: No waxing, manicures, pedicures and other non-hair-cutting services. And employees performing services directly on or to customers are to get tested for Covid-19 every 14 days, so long as the region in which the hair salon/barbershop is located remains in phase two of the state's reopening.

“We feel this is extreme in nature and are not going to ask that of our employees,” read the post from Capello.

New York State closed barbershops, hair salons and related personal care services to the public in March in an effort to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.