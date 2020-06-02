Hair salons, car dealers and dentists could soon reopen. Will they? And when?

Hair salons, car dealers and dentists will soon join the ranks of businesses that are able to open, but just how many will and when is another question.

Phase two of the reboot for Western New York's economy is expected to arrive on Tuesday, allowing some establishments to start up again and loosening restrictions on others.

Will businesses – and their customers – rush to embrace the changes that come with the second phase?

Car dealers

Until now, customers had to make appointments to visit a dealer showroom or test drive a vehicle. In phase two, that requirement drops to a "recommended best practice," but it's still up to individual dealers to decide.

"We expect to continue to fully embrace our curbside delivery and our online and appointment sales business which has been very well received by our employees and customers," said Scott Bieler, president and CEO of West Herr Automotive Group. "We expect to allow some walk-in traffic subject to maintaining proper social distancing and occupancy limits."

But walk-ins have been only a "small percentage of our sales" historically, he said.

Under phase two, the state will require dealers – for any vehicle sale, lease or rental activity – to limit workforce and customer presence to 50% of the maximum occupancy for a particular area. Customers will have to maintain a 6-foot distance from others and wear a face covering.

"I suspect many dealers will still continue to operating by appointment only because it has proven to provide comforts and safety to customers and employees," said Paul Stasiak, president of the Niagara Frontier Automobile Dealers Association.

Hair salons

The owners of local hair salons and barber shops were divided about their readiness and willingness to open.

Under the new rules, stylists must wear both a face mask and a face shield, as well as gloves and a smock or gown. They must also be tested for Covid-19 every 14 days.

Kelly D. Davis, owner of Elite Hair Creations at 2612 Main St. in Buffalo, plans to open next Tuesday or Wednesday. He is still waiting on personal protective equipment and other items that he ordered, including face shields. He is also putting up curtains, almost cubicle-style, to separate the six workspaces. In the meantime, he has disinfected his 24-year-old shop and eliminated paper products.

Four of his six barbers will also start then, but two others are holding back out of fear that it’s too soon. “They’re still worried about it, and protecting themselves,” he said.

Simply Hair Salon, owned by the husband-and-wife team of Kim and Lance Williams, also plans to wait until June 9, "just to make sure that we have everything in place," said Steven P. Daniels, a 30-year stylist who is helping the salon owners comply with the new regulations.

He said the owners have separated the workstations, as well as the dryer and shampoo areas. And the salon – which has locations at 1832 Main St. and on Hertel Avenue – is trying to make sure that each of their employees are tested before they open.

But there are also plenty of salon owners who are frustrated or angry about the restrictions, calling them onerous and unfair. They say the rules will cut further into their potential business, and they can't operate under that environment – in some cases, being unable to see clearly through the face shields.

And they also question why the state is allowing them to open if officials believe so many precautions are necessary.

"We are under extremely tight restrictions that make it almost impossible to open," said Lauren Metz, owner of D.Tail Beauty Bar, a three-year-old salon on Main Street in Williamsville.

Some, like Molly Hediger, have even made the difficult decision to remain shuttered for the time being. She plans to keep her Springville salon, Molly's Creative Cuts, closed at least until phase three begins.

"The guidelines, I feel, are very invasive and ridiculous," Hediger said. "There’s a lot of stuff that doesn’t make sense to me as far as the profession we’re in. We’re stylists. We’re supposed to operate in a relaxing environment, and I feel like we would be walking around like infection control."

Both Hediger and Metz cited the tests every two weeks and the need to wear "more PPE gear than nurses, doctors and dentists have to wear."

"I think the restrictions are overkill for our industry," Metz said. "We shouldn't be opening if they think it's that dangerous."

Hediger agreed. "If we need all that protection, we should not be phase two," she said.

Dentists

Dentists have been open during the state's pause, but only for emergencies. They weren't covered by any of the reopening phases, but Cuomo suddenly released them on Sunday to restart other routine procedures, including cleanings and orthodontics.

"We’ve had a lot of time to plan for it," said Dr. Ronald Sadler, managing partner of Inspire Dental Group, with 82 staff and locations in West Seneca, Amherst and downtown Buffalo. But "it's really hard to just flip a switch and be up and running."

His group did prepare for social distancing, revamping its waiting rooms, putting up lucite barriers in the reception area, and laying out arrows to direct traffic flow. They also "scoured the area" for PPE – including disposable gowns and N95 masks – and even installed washing machines.

But they "just couldn't get it together" to open Monday, so he's planning for Wednesday. He also has to stagger patients and allow time to sanitize rooms between appointments. And without the waiting room, they have created a new system where patients will text the office upon arrival but stay in their cars until a "runner" comes out in full gear to screen them and escort them in.

Buffalo Dental Group, in Williamsville and Tonawanda, plans to reopen June 8, after the last of its new equipment arrives. The practice, which closed early in the pandemic and started preparing and stocking up on masks, is installing aerosol suction units with three phases of filtration, as well as a HEPA filtration system in the reception area, and foggers and UVC lights for sterilizing rooms overnight.

"We are in one of the most vulnerable areas, because of dealing with patients in close contact, with their mouths open," said Dr. Bernard J. Kolber, one of two co-owners. "If we didn’t feel we could provide a safe environment, we weren’t going to open."