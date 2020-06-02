GARDNER, Howard J.

GARDNER - Howard J. Age 76, of Holland, NY died May 31, 2020. Husband of Rebecca (Snow) Gardner; father of Christopher (Theresa) Gardner and Ann (Ben) Driver; grandfather of Allyson Gardner and Trey and Nicolas Driver; brother of Lois (Wayne) Priester and Charles (Sharon) Gardner; brother-in-law of Freeman Snow; also survived by several nieces, nephews and his furry companion - Midnight. There will be no calling hours. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be held in Holland Cemetery. Arrangements completed by W.S. Davis Funeral Home, Arcade. Memorials may be made to the Holland Fire Department, 49 S. Main St., Holland, NY 14080, Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227 or to the Holland United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 52, Holland, NY 14080. Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com