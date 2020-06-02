Five more elderly Niagara County residents fall victim to Covid-19

The Niagara County Health Department announced Tuesday that five more elderly county residents have died from the Covid-19 virus, bringing the county's official death toll from the pandemic to 70.

The five women – ages 84, 86, 91, 97 and 99 – had underlying health conditions.

According to State Health Department figures, 42 of Niagara County's deaths have occurred in nursing homes, but that doesn't include people who died after being moved from nursing homes to hospitals or other facilities. Only four of the county's Covid-19 victims have been under age 60.

Twenty-six deaths have occurred in Newfane Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.

Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton said during the county's Monday update that 82% of Newfane's 157 cases are attributable to the nursing home, but the numbers have been flat recently.

"I think what we can say is, the initial crisis has passed," Stapleton said about Newfane.

Only two new cases of the virus were reported Tuesday, making the county's total 1,084 cases.

As of Tuesday, 11 county residents were hospitalized because of the virus, 244 were isolated at home, and 759 had recovered.