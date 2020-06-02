DOLECKI, Caroline L.

DOLECKI - Caroline L. Of Niagara Falls, NY, May 30, 2020. Wife of the late Ronald J. Dolecki, Sr., mother of Yvonne (Gary) Farnham, Ronald J (late Sherri) Dolecki and the late Joseph Dolecki, grandmother of Clint, Megan and Daniel Farnham, great grandmother of Miley and Peyton Farnham, sister of Adele Maneresi and the aunt of Holly (Mark) Renteria and Larry Maneresi, also survived by several great nieces and nephews. She was determined to help find a cure for MS, and decided to donate her body to University of Buffalo School of Medicine. Services will be held at a later date by the family. Memorials may be made in her name to Niagara Hospice, in lieu of flowers. Arrangements were made through the RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, Sanborn, NY. Please visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com, for guest register.