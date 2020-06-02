Chaos outside E District police station: 'Somebody ran over them. Oh my god!'

A confluence of chaos Monday night outside a Buffalo police station on Bailey Avenue -- culminating with an SUV barreling through a line of law enforcement officers in riot gear -- left two state troopers and a city police officer injured, the driver hospitalized with a gunshot wound and two passengers in the vehicle under arrest on felony gun charges.

Now investigators led by state police are trying to piece together what happened.

Many questions remain unanswered:

Did the woman driving the SUV intend to strike the officers?

Was she shot before the incident?

Or did state police wound her by opening fire on the SUV as it crashed into the officers?

What led the line of police to move forward just moments before the incident, with police tackling at least two protesters?

Here's what is known so far.

Two state troopers and a Buffalo police officer were hurt in the crash. Trooper Ronald L. Ensminger, a 19-year veteran, suffered a shattered pelvis and broken leg and was undergoing surgery Tuesday afternoon at Erie County Medical Center. Police described the two other officers' injuries as minor.

The driver, Deyanna Davis, 30, was taken to Central Booking in Buffalo after being released Tuesday from ECMC, where she was treated for a gunshot wound to her abdomen. She faces second-degree aggravated assault upon a police officer, two counts of second-degree assault, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, all felonies, according to state police. She will be arraigned Wednesday.

Two Buffalo men in her vehicle, Semaj T. Pigram, 25, and Walter B. Stewart Jr., 28, were charged with felony counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said.

Police said they recovered a loaded 9 mm handgun from inside the vehicle and that the weapon was reported stolen from West Seneca in January.

Pigram and Stewart were arraigned before Buffalo City Court Judge Diane Wray. The judge set bail at $100,000 for Pigram and $175,000 for Stewart, who was wanted on warrants unrelated to the current pending cases.

"Somebody ran over them. Oh my god!"

A widely circulated video was recorded on Facebook Live by Cariol Horne, an African American and former Buffalo police officer, who was part of the protest that had started as a peaceful rally in Niagara Square.

Monday's protesters were organized by Buffalo activists pressing for changes in the local criminal justice system.

Horne had a 2006 on-duty confrontation with a fellow officer during a violent arrest. She claimed the white officer was choking a black defendant whom officers were placing under arrest. The other officer alleged Horne jumped on his back while he was trying to subdue the man. She was fired from her job following an internal affairs review and a disciplinary proceeding.

Tuesday's protesters had marched from downtown into the East Side, ending up in front of the police station for the Northeast District, also known as E District, on Bailey Avenue.

Protesters knelt on the street while raising their fists outside the police station.

The organizers then asked protesters to leave.

But, police said, while peaceful protesters left, other people drawn to the commotion stayed and began causing trouble.

Horne said she stayed behind to help keep the peace. A young woman threw a bottle at police, she said, as tensions escalated and police began shooting pepper balls at the protesters. Horne eventually got into her car and drove around the block and came up heading north on Bailey.

"That's when I was seeing the kids right in the street. I pulled over. I'm like trying to talk to them. Tell them to leave but they didn't want to," Horne said.

She was doing a video on Facebook Live when, she said, "I saw the truck go past. I saw it go into where the officers were. It seemed like it was trying to go to the side. The officers were lined up so there was nowhere for the truck to go."

About 30 seconds before the crash, Horne was behind the line of riot police. A group of protesters came running toward her. There are popping sounds nearby. "Are you by yourself?" Horne asked someone nearby. "Wow, I'm stuck in the middle. I can't even move. Wow," she said, just as the SUV passed to her left and crashed into the line of police. "Oh. Somebody ran over them. Oh my god!"

Horne then reacted to pepper spray in the air and she drove away.

The driver of the SUV

Police are investigating the possibility that the driver had been shot prior to the crash in an unrelated shooting.

In addition to the stolen gun that was allegedly recovered from the vehicle, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said that police recovered multiple shell casings inside the vehicle that didn't match those the state police use. State police confirmed troopers fired at the vehicle.

"There's conflicting stories as to whether she was shot just prior to the incident," said Buffalo Police Capt. Jeff Rinaldo.

Also, investigators don't believe the people in the SUV were involved in the protests.

They believe the trio had been at a funeral, and then a party, before they began heading north on Bailey where the protests were taking place.

After hitting the officers, the vehicle continued north and eventually pulled to the side of Bailey. One of the passengers fled on foot but was taken into custody. The driver and the second passenger remained in the vehicle, Flynn said.

NYSP join DA Flynn to discuss charges against the two individuals who were allegedly passengers of the vehicle that crashed into a law enforcement blockade during a protest on Bailey Avenue on Monday evening. ￼ Posted by Erie County District Attorney on Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Multiple videos of crash

There are many witnesses and other cellphone videos of the protest that started as a nonviolent march from Niagara Square and devolved as the sun went down into a tense and violent night.

A two-minute video posted to Twitter and a longer half-hour version shot by a man who lives at Bailey and Decker street, where the SUV drove through the police line, showed riot police suddenly pushing forward, taking one protester to the ground.

An officer is seen throwing an object, likely a tear gas canister, then moments later, the officers scatter and the dark SUV crashed through them, clearly running over one of the officers. The SUV keeps traveling as officers tend to the wounded.

"The guy ran over the police," said the man who shot the video. He did not want his name used because he's afraid of retribution.

"The car came from the other side. I don't know what was going on before that."

His friend, Adam Moqbel, who was also watching the events unfold from an apartment window, said to him it appeared the driver intended to hit the officers. "I saw the car hit," he said. "He did it on purpose."

Posted by Cariol Holloman-Horne on Monday, June 1, 2020

Another video, obtain by Spectrum News, shot from in front of the crash, showed the vehicle lean as it runs over a body on the ground and officers clearly shooting at it.