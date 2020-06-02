Burstein decries state delay in full reopening of elective surgery facilities

ALBANY – People desperate for a haircut, or wanting to go into a retail store or head to the library or get back to work at some office-based businesses are going to be happy today as Western New York is expected to head into phase two of the Covid-19-slammed economy’s reopening.

But what about those in need of an endoscopy to screen for possible cancer or a long-delayed eye surgery or a hip replacement operation or many other types of outpatient elective medical procedures?

Then, your options are limited in Erie County. That has the county’s top health official worried for the public’s safety and health and a lawyer warning the administration of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo that “redress” for the shuttered facilities must be an option if the situation is not resolved soon.

While the Cuomo administration has permitted elective surgeries at some hospitals in the region, such as Erie County Medical Center of four of five hospitals operated by the Buffal0-based Catholic Health system, many other facilities – including Buffalo General Hospital and all freestanding ambulatory surgery centers and endoscopy facilities – have not been granted a waiver by state officials to resume procedures.

The waivers are needed because Erie County, unlike most other counties, has not been given blanket approval to begin elective surgeries at all the facilities that were in operation before Cuomo ordered them to shut down in March.

Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein said the county is “really being singled out” by state officials. She said counties with higher Covid-19-positive caseloads have been approved for widespread resumption of elective surgeries. But, not Erie. The reason? No one in the state is giving a clear reason.

“This is really compromising people’s lives," Burstein said in an interview Tuesday morning.

Burstein said the county has relatively high rates of certain cancers that cannot be fully screened right now and procedures that could repair eye conditions are still delayed.

“Also, people are suffering because they are not able to have joint replacement or joint repairs, so instead of having lives move on with hip replacements, these individuals are sitting at home and popping pain medications and could become more addicted to narcotic pain medications because they can’t get these procedures," she said.

“It’s very frustrating that Erie County is singled out and it’s really having an effect on the overall quality of life of our residents," Burstein added. She said that “core public health cancer screenings” are being affected and that there is a genuine worry that the lack of movement by the state on the elective surgery issue for the county could be the “unintended consequence of promoting opiod use” by patients in pain and unable to get long-planned surgeries.

Physicians have been raising red flags with Cuomo, state Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker and other state officials, but to no avail. They say the region and their facilities have met the various Covid-19-related benchmarks – declining hospitalizations for the virus and adoption of new safety and cleaning protocols – but that they can’t get a stated reason for the ongoing shutdowns of elective surgeries at many facilities in the region.

The presidents of the Medical Society of the State of New York and the Erie County Medical Society wrote Zucker last week to warn him that residents’ health is being put at risk.

“Currently, screening colonoscopies and endoscopies cannot be performed in most medical venues offering this important public health screening procedure. Hence, hundreds of Erie County residents may have undiagnosed cancer," warned Dr. Bonnie Litvack Penn, president of the statewide doctors group, and Erie County Medical Society President Dr. Kenneth Eckhert in a letter to Zucker and copied to Cuomo.

A spokesman for Cuomo did not have an immediate response Tuesday morning.

Besides moving the region to phase two of its Covid-19 reopening plan, the Cuomo administration is now also allowing dentist offices to resume operations. That has health officials such as Burstein wondering if there is a double standard at play when it comes to allowing elective surgeries to be fully restored in the county.

The situation is posing not just public health concerns, but also deepening worries over the finances of health care facilities – from hospitals to outpatient surgery centers – that have been strained by closure orders and reduction in patients permitted to go for inpatient or outpatient care.

One group of ambulatory surgery centers had their lawyer, Roy Breitenbach, of the Garfunkel Wild law firm, write to Cuomo to warn him of the consequences of not permitting elective surgeries to resume at their facilities.

The lawyer wrote that barring the elective surgeries without providing a “cogent explanation” for not letting them reopen “will continue to delay needed health care for the citizens of Western New York as well as damage the ASCs (ambulatory surgery centers) and trammel upon their rights, for which redress will have to be obtained." He did not elaborate.

The law firm represents the Ambulatory Surgery Center of Western New York, Buffalo Ambulatory Center, Endoscopy Center of Western New York, Millard Fillmore Surgery Center and Southtowns Surgery Center.

Breitenbach noted that as of May 29, surgery centers in 47 counties, including those surrounding Erie County, have been permitted to reopen.

The centers argue that their facilities offer more Covid-19 protections for patients because they don’t have emergency rooms or intensive care units. Breitenbach wrote that some patients are leery about going to hospitals that have gotten waivers for fear they could catch the virus and that they prefer to have their procedures in an ambulatory facility instead.

The statewide and Erie County medical society groups said last week that they are “alarmed” by the situation. The state has identified certain higher-than-expected kinds of cancers – including colon and esophageal – in certain parts of the county.

Last week, two of the largest physicians’ groups in the region – UBMD Physicians’ Group and General Physicians PC – wrote State Sen. Tim Kennedy, a Buffalo Democrat, calling attention to the problem. The two groups said the elective surgery stoppage was necessary in March when ordered by Cuomo, but that the region has since seen a drop in Covid-19 cases and has adequate hospital capacity for current and future Covid-19 needs.

“Our patients are in need of care,’’ wrote Drs. Kevin Gibbons and Richard Charles to Kennedy.