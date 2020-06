The city-wide curfew in Buffalo that Mayor Byron W. Brown declared Tuesday also applies to garbage totes.

The curfew is in effect from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Sunday night.

The city advises residents to keep their totes for trash and recycling off the street during the night and put them out at the curb on the morning when garbage is scheduled to be picked up.

The city noted that totes have been damaged by vandals and used to light fires during the recent unrest.