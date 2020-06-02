Bills will not have training camp at St. John Fisher

The Buffalo Bills will be staying home for training camp this year.

In a memo to the league's 32 teams that was distributed Tuesday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced that training camps throughout the league must be conducted in each club's home facility. Additionally, teams are not permitted to hold joint practices with another organization. The need for a more controlled environment because of the coronavirus pandemic is behind the NFL's decision.

"We believe that each of these steps will enhance our ability to protect the health and safety of players and your football staffs and are consistent with a sound approach to risk management in the current environment," Goodell wrote in the memo. "The NFLPA was strongly in favor of these two decisions, which were made to limit exposure risks by avoiding the need for clubs to clean and maintain two facilities, by limiting the need for players and club staffs to travel to another location (sometimes located at a considerable distance from the home facility), and by limiting travel and contact between players on different clubs in the context of joint practices. These steps are being taken for the 2020 preseason to address the current conditions and are not expected to be in place in 2021."

In the memo, which was obtained by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the only exception for training camp to be in a different location is if "a club can demonstrate, to the satisfaction of a joint NFL-NFLPA medical task force, that it would not be feasible to conduct at their club facility."

The Bills last year invested $18 million last year in a state-of-the-art performance center. In addition to the turf field inside the ADPRO Sports Training Center, the team also has two grass practice fields outside on which to practice, so holding training camp in Orchard Park will be easy enough to do.

By not going to St. John Fisher College in suburban Rochester, however, the Bills are missing out on the camaraderie that comes from being sequestered. The Bills have held camp at Fisher every year since 2000, with coach Sean McDermott lauding the staff and campus at the college for its hospitality.

“It’s important we can go away and build some fellowship time off the practice field as much as on the practice field and come together as a football team,” McDermott said last summer when camp began. “The gaps in the schedule offer us opportunities to do that, as opposed to being at home.”

The Bills were just one one of nine NFL teams to go away for training camp last year. Last season was the shortest time that the Bills spent in Rochester, with eight practices. The team spent several days in South Carolina for joint practices with the Panthers before an exhibition game between the teams. The Bills were reportedly in talks with the Falcons about potentially having joint practices this summer ahead of their preseason game in Orchard Park, but that won't happen now.

The contract between the Bills and St. John Fisher was set to expire after the 2021 camp. It's unclear what moving training camp back to Orchard Park for this year means for that agreement.

The shifting of camp back to Orchard Park will undoubtedly cause disappointment given that practices at St. John Fisher, which for the most part are free and open to the public, offer better access and interaction for fans. It's a common sight to see players signing autographs for kids well after practice ends each day.

While the team has not specifically said fans will not be allowed at practices in Orchard Park, it seems unlikely both because of the ongoing pandemic, as well as the space constraints around the field.

The Bills are expected to open training camp in late July, provided the dates are not changed relative to when the season might be able to start. The league and players' union also still need to agree to safety protocols.

The NFL directive was first reported by WSPA in Spartanburg, S.C., home of the Panthers' training camp at Wofford College.