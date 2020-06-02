Bills go from salary cap hell to heaven in dead money rankings

The headline in The Buffalo News on Sept. 1, 2018, said, "Bills' dead cap space crosses staggering $50 million total."

The story began:

The Buffalo Bills crossed the $50 million threshold in dead cap space for the 2018 season in the wake of Saturday’s roster moves.

The Bills now have $53.9 million out of the leaguewide $177.2 million salary cap eaten up by players no longer on the roster.

It’s a staggering total. The current league average for dead cap space is $11.9 million, according to Spotrac.com. The team with the second most dead cap space is Dallas, at almost exactly half the Bills’ total ($26.8 million).

Thus, 30.4% of the Bills’ cap space is being eaten up by players who have been jettisoned from the roster since Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane took over as coach and general manager, respectively, in 2017.

Of course, the staggering number got more staggering when it pushed toward $70 million following the in-season release of wide receivers Kelvin Benjamin and Andre Holmes, among other moves. That $70 million in dead cap money is the most in league history.

The results were predictable. The Bills staggered to a 6-10 finish.

“That’s what made ’18 really hard, was making all these necessary moves,” Beane said last month during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. “The ’18 season, we had over $50 million in dead money. So obviously that hurt Sean McDermott and our staff’s chances, knowing that there was $50 million worth of players that we’re not competing with out there.

"But if you’re patient and you can build it – that’s the thing I’ve said – we’re going to lay it out and we’re going to do it the way we want to do it. We’re not adjusting, whether we won the Super Bowl the first year or we didn’t win a game, the plan was we’re going to get rid of this cap, acquire draft capital, find a franchise quarterback and then build it from there.”

Almost two years later, the Bills rank 31st of the 32 teams with a mere $1,043,675 in dead cap, according to numbers updated by contracts website spotrac on Tuesday.

Of that dead money, $767,698 is for Zay Jones, who was traded to the Raiders last season in exchange for a 2021 fifth-round pick. Another $127,062 is for Wyatt Teller, who was traded to the Browns last summer for a 2020 fifth-round pick and a 2020 sixth-round pick. The fifth-round pick went to the Vikings in the Stefon Diggs trade. The sixth-round pick was used to select Georgia Southern kicker Tyler Bass.

Carolina leads the league in dead money at more than $48 million, including $9.5 million to Trai Turner, who was traded in March to the Chargers.

Getting out of salary cap jail has given the Bills the flexibility to make moves. Stefon Diggs had four years and $47.5 million left on his contract when he was acquired from Minnesota. Diggs' salary cap hit in 2020 is $11.5 million and then $12 million for the three following years.

Diggs' base salary of $10.9 million is the most on the Bills for 2020.

"If there's a guy that I think fits a need and the value – you know that's probably where I get some people maybe (who) say (you're) too aggressive in the draft, but if there's a guy that I think is a real sure fit – If I overpaid a little bit, so be it," Beane said in April. "It’s better than waiting, sitting on my hands and I'm not really fired up about a guy when my pick comes up. That’s just my viewpoint. That may not be 31 other GMs, but that's how I see it.

"The plan is to always be in cap strength and in draft picks strength," Beane said. "There are certain teams that would like to have traded for Stefon Diggs or some of these other players (who) have been traded for, but didn't have the cap space or didn't have the capital to do it. So will we have that every year? I don't know, but this has all been a plan to have our cap strong and have the draft picks to be able to send them to acquire a veteran player or to move up and down the draft how we want."