Bills, Sabres participate in #BlackoutTuesday; Josh Norman addresses racial unrest in NFL Network interview

A day after team owners Terry and Kim Pegula issued a statement pledging to "help foster a community that is focused on love and community," the Buffalo Bills, Sabres and Bandits participated in the #BlackOutTuesday movement on their social media accounts Tuesday.

The three sports franchises posted the following message: "We stand with and will continue to work with those dedicated to eradicating racism and inequality. #BlackOutTuesday"

We stand with and will continue to work with those dedicated to eradicating racism and inequality. #BlackOutTuesday pic.twitter.com/Aq166oevlM — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) June 2, 2020

The same message was posted on the teams' other social media accounts, including Facebook and Instagram.

The Buffalo Beauts also posted a black square with the hashtag #BlackOutTuesday.

#BlackOutTuesday is a show of solidarity on social media to bring attention to the issues of racism and police brutality in the wake of the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

During an appearance on NFL Network's "Total Access," Bills cornerback Josh Norman spoke at length about the ongoing protests that have gone on since Floyd was killed in Minneapolis last week. Floyd was killed after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly 9 minutes.

“For me, personally, it’s a time we should all be praying," Norman said. "I think it’s a time we definitely need to take out and reflect, because … I think in the last days, these are biblical proportions that we’re talking about, where everything is going on. It’s definitely one of those times where racism has been at its highest point … since Jim Crow."

Norman, who joined the Bills this offseason, has advocated for social causes in the past.

"There’s been plenty of cases where we’ve been Band-Aiding what’s been going on," he said. "When you look at it decade after decade after decade, these racist events have occurred, there have been band-aids pulled over them. But now we’re here in a new millennium … and that Band-Aid has been pulled off.

"You see what it really is – for those who have blinders on and don’t really want to see what it is (like) to go through life in America as a black man – you see what it is. It’s really, really hard and frustrating to grasp how others don’t understand what that feeling is, but now they’re seeing that the things that are transpiring is much, much worse than they thought. And as I go back to that Band-Aid analogy, we need to sew that up. We need to find a way where we’re going to come together and sew that Band-Aid up. No longer let it be a Band Aid, no longer let it be a wound that’s there, like, we need a doctor to come through and (stitch) that thing up."

Norman, who appeared on the show along with veteran quarterback Josh McCown, went on to say he's worried about the next generation having the same issues unless things change.

"What’s going on is people are really, really angry at the problem," he said. "And the problem is what we are facing today. And as you can see right now, people are acting out over that. Rightfully so, because you protest quietly, you go quiet, OK, and then now, this is what they’re doing.

"Now, I’m not condoning the looting. I’m not condoning anything that’s going on, but to be heard, what is that? So I just think that when you look at it overall in the scope of everything, people really need to come together and ask themselves what can I do to help out my African-American brother? What can I do as a white person, as an American, as a Hispanic, like everybody? We all in this together. What can I do to help out the next race? Because if we don’t, things like this are going to continue. And it should stop right now, because everybody is being affected by it. Everyone."

The unrest comes at a time when the country has been severely impacted by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. That has forced people into a house arrest of sorts, leading to a powder keg just waiting to explode.

"Everybody is just pent up," Norman said. "The aggression, it’s all in there. And they want to get it out, they want to express that. Because of what’s going on, the people who lost their lives. For a senseless act, just senseless. But it’s been going on for years, decades. So now we got the point where we can actually voice that, fight that back, so what does that looks like? What are those solutions, and that’s why we are here today, to talk about those things."