Bills' Josh Allen among best of young QBs and has room to improve

A dozen quarterbacks will be 24 years old when the NFL season is scheduled to begin in mid-September. Fourteen will be 25 or younger.

One of them is the Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen, who turned 24 on May 21. His birthday serves as a reminder of the pronounced youth movement at the game's most important position.

And with Tom Brady out of the AFC East, the division could very well have four starting QBs 24 years or younger: Allen, 23-year-old Sam Darnold of the New York Jets, 24-year-old Jarrett Stidham of the New England Patriots and 22-year-old rookie Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins.

Allen, with 27, has the most regular-season starts of the bunch, followed by Darnold with 26. Stidham joins Tagovailoa with zero.

Until Brady left the Patriots to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there were 20 years of turmoil and turnover for the division's other three teams, largely because none could get the quarterback position right.

"You make a mistake at quarterback and you have three losing seasons, you're going to get rid of the head coach, fire the coordinators and then eventually fire the GM," CBS NFL game analyst and former QB Rich Gannon said by phone. "And then you'll be starting over. That's kind of been the cycle in the AFC East."

How much that has changed remains to be seen, although it's fair to say the Bills have reason to feel as good about their quarterback situation as almost any team in the league. It's equally fair to say that of the five quarterbacks selected in the first round of the 2018 draft, Allen has outperformed everyone except Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens.

Allen helped the Bills to a 10-6 finish and wild-card playoff appearance last season. He ranks third in starts among the 24-or-younger crowd leaguewide, behind Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans (37) and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs (31).

"I think he's trending in the right direction and there's a lot of encouraging signs," Gannon said. "I think he's got a lot of really raw ability, when you look at his arm talent and legs, his feet, his quickness, his toughness. It's just a question of putting it all together and just growing from each time out."

"Josh Allen, his best football is ahead of him," SiriusXM NFL Radio co-host Jim Miller, another former quarterback in the league, said by phone. "He's someone you can build your team around, because he's got all the talent. And, as for the talent, he may have the most of them all, where his upside is very huge."

Gannon likes the way Allen bounced back from being pushed into the Bills' starting job as a rookie in 2018 "before he was ready to play." As Gannon pointed out, Allen relied heavily on his natural ability and athleticism, but couldn't overcome the fact "the game was going way too fast for him." That contributed to his throwing 12 interceptions to 10 touchdowns.

Last year, the game saw slowed down considerably for Allen. His TD pass total doubled to 20, while his interceptions dropped to nine. His completion percentage climbed from 52.8 to 58.8.

"He's still not over 60%; that's an area where he's got to get better, just with the accuracy and decision-making," Gannon said. "I can say the same thing for just about all of these young guys. But he also runs for 1,100 yards (in his career), too. But he is a playmaker. The thing I like about him is he's tough, he's competitive, it's important to him. He's got all the qualities and intangibles you like at that position."

Said Miller, "He can do stuff in the NFL that no other quarterback can do, much like a Cam Newton. And I would put his talent level even up there with Cam; it's still untapped. He's like a wild horse that needs to be tamed, and it was no more evident than in last year's playoff loss to Houston. You could see the talent in him. If you can just harness all that talent and focus it, my goodness, the upside is unbelievable with what that guy can do."

As far as Miller is concerned, all Allen needs to close the gap between himself and older, more established players at his position – i.e. Brady, Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers and Ben Roethlisberger – isn't simply the chance to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy once. It is expanding what he knows and sees each time he drops back to throw.

"They just play smarter (than the younger quarterbacks)," Miller said.

Gannon believes Allen has made strides in learning how to play the position, but has significant room for growth.

"He's learning about ball security and decision-making and all that kind of stuff," Gannon said. "Your job is to put your team in a position to have a chance to win each week. That's it. And, for the most part, he's done that. But decision-making is a process. You have to understand, 'Why is Coach calling this play? Is he expecting blitz? Is he expecting something with coverage? Is he expecting three-deep (coverage)? Is he expecting two-deep? Is he expecting it to be an eight-man front? Is it a shot play? Is it a (high-percentage) completion throw? Is it a strong-side run?'

"The more and better he gets situated and more comfortable with the scheme, and understanding his strengths and weaknesses. And not only that, but the other part of it is, when I started to get really good at ball security, it's understanding, 'What can my receivers do and what can't they do? If I'm throwing to the tight end on a back-shoulder throw up the seam, can he turn his hips to make that catch?' Some guys can't. Like, you throw it to (Kansas City's Travis) Kelce, he'll make that catch. You throw it to the kid in San Francisco, (George Kittle), he'll be able to do that. Other guys, they're not as flexible and you make that throw and it hits off their shoulder pads and it gets intercepted."

Gannon believes Allen and all young quarterbacks need as much granular coaching as they can get during the offseason. He believes they should review video of every interception and sack with coaches to determine a cause for each and, in cases where the quarterback was at fault, understand how to correct his mistake.

Gannon's approach mirrors that of Peyton Manning, who recently did a Zoom session with the Bills' quarterbacks and urged the QBs to break down film starting with negative plays.

Manning told NBCSports.com's Peter King that he urged the quarterbacks to "take ownership" and not rely only on the coaches.

"The coaches shouldn’t lead everything," Manning said. "Josh Allen seemed real excited about that."

The inability of players to work at team facilities because of the coronavirus pandemic, Gannon said, can't be allowed to get in the way of teaching and learning.

Allen has worked out in California with some of the Bills' young skill-position players and then helped arrange sessions for at least 20 players on offense, including newcomer Stefon Diggs, to get together for three days last weekend in South Florida.

"To me, this is a critical time for teams," Gannon said. "Just like minicamp, just like training camp, just like practice during the regular season, some teams are doing a better job with this schedule and this down time. Some people are putting a lot of extra effort in, some people not so much. Some teams are finding ways to get four or five guys together and throw. I talked to one quarterback and asked, 'How often are you doing this?' He said, 'Once a week.' That, to me, is a total joke.

"Who is utilizing this time and really working to get better?"

Starting QBs by age

Twelve of the projected starting quarterback in the NFL will be 24 or under on opening day. Of those, Josh Allen is third with 27 regular season starts. Houston's Deshaun Watson has 37 and Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes has 31.